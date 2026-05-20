6 Uses For Leftover Cabbage You've Probably Never Thought Of

As a professional chef, I'll be the first to admit that cabbage isn't normally the vegetable that most people get excited about when they see it on a menu. It's relatively one-note in terms of flavor, doesn't typically photograph well when cooked, and oftentimes, it ends up half-used in the back of the fridge until it's secretly tossed away in the compost bin. However, from my perspective, cabbage is one of the most underrated, versatile, and affordable veggies out there that can be used in a myriad of ways.

One of the benefits of this food is that it lasts a long time in the fridge. If stored properly, it can last upwards of one to two months, which gives you plenty of opportunities to use it up. And after years of working in kitchens around the globe, where wasting ingredients just isn't an option, I've learned how much you get out of a leftover head of cabbage. So, here are six uses of it you've probably never thought of, from whipping up a tasty okonomiyaki pancake for lunch to making your own jar of homemade sauerkraut.