If Your Pasta Salad Isn't Packed With Flavor, Reach For This Sandwich Condiment

A simple pasta salad typically starts with either mayonnaise or a vinaigrette base. Mayo is bland but rich, so it's easy to build on. To contrast that rich, fatty flavor without the extra work of juicing lemons or measuring vinegar to taste, just add a spoonful of relish.

Relish is a tangy, vinegar-based condiment that usually makes an appearance on hot dogs, but there are plenty of other creative ways to use it — such as on pasta salad. It's essentially pickled cucumbers, though some brands like Heinz also incorporate cabbage. The two punchy ingredients that add flavor are vinegar and salt, both of which offer great contrast to the fat in mayonnaise. You can grab a jar at the store, or if you have any mushy pickles, make an easy version at home. Your pasta salad shouldn't necessarily only contain relish and mayonnaise, but if you add in those extra ingredients you love and find that it's still missing something, tangy relish might be exactly what it needs. It's best to fold in just a small amount at first, then taste the pasta salad to make sure the condiment doesn't overpower the rest of the dish.