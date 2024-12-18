Rescue Mushy Pickles By Turning Them Into A Relish. Here's How

If there's anything more satisfying than super crunchy homemade pickles, it has yet to be discovered. Similarly incomparable is the disappointment in realizing that your last jar of tangy pickle chips has gone mushy. Rather than adding a zippy snap to the perfect Cuban sandwich, soggy pickles will likely leak excess moisture into your bread and ruin the whole experience. Fortunately, you can save squishy spears and slices by turning them into a zippy relish.

Less of a recipe and more of a hack, all you need to do is add your mushy pickles to a food processor with the juice and pulse until they start to resemble relish. It's important to note, however, that you likely won't need all of your pickle juice. Strain the pickles before adding them to the processor, drizzling in just a spoonful or two to keep the relish moist. You can certainly add a little more if you love a juicy relish. Once you're finished, you can put your relish in a glass jar and store it in the fridge.

This hack is not only useful in reducing food waste and turning lackluster pickles into something delicious, but also because it provides an opportunity to mix and elevate flavors. If you only have a few dill spears, but also a jar of sweet gherkins, you can blend them together for a sweet-and-sour relish. On the other hand, if punchier flavor is your jam, try adding fresh lemon zest and vinegary roasted red peppers.