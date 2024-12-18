Rescue Mushy Pickles By Turning Them Into A Relish. Here's How
If there's anything more satisfying than super crunchy homemade pickles, it has yet to be discovered. Similarly incomparable is the disappointment in realizing that your last jar of tangy pickle chips has gone mushy. Rather than adding a zippy snap to the perfect Cuban sandwich, soggy pickles will likely leak excess moisture into your bread and ruin the whole experience. Fortunately, you can save squishy spears and slices by turning them into a zippy relish.
Less of a recipe and more of a hack, all you need to do is add your mushy pickles to a food processor with the juice and pulse until they start to resemble relish. It's important to note, however, that you likely won't need all of your pickle juice. Strain the pickles before adding them to the processor, drizzling in just a spoonful or two to keep the relish moist. You can certainly add a little more if you love a juicy relish. Once you're finished, you can put your relish in a glass jar and store it in the fridge.
This hack is not only useful in reducing food waste and turning lackluster pickles into something delicious, but also because it provides an opportunity to mix and elevate flavors. If you only have a few dill spears, but also a jar of sweet gherkins, you can blend them together for a sweet-and-sour relish. On the other hand, if punchier flavor is your jam, try adding fresh lemon zest and vinegary roasted red peppers.
Other ways to pump up your pickle relish
It's a given that pickle relish — whether sweet, sour, or spicy — offers a fresh burst of flavor to cookout favorites like hot dogs and hamburgers. However, there are dozens of other dishes that could benefit from a dash of pickle-y brightness. For instance, when cottage cheese is blended smooth with a little pickle relish and a touch of mayo, it becomes a salty, cheesy veggie dip that rivals ranch dressing.
Pickle relish also pairs shockingly well with oily fish, like salmon. If you find yourself missing key ingredients to make your favorite parmesan-crusted salmon, don't worry — dinner isn't ruined. Instead, try searing your salmon with salt and pepper and turning it into decadent fish sandwiches garnished with pickle relish. The vinegar and spices complement salmon's richness, bringing out its earthy, meaty undertones.
Pickle relish is also refreshingly delicious in salad dressings. In fact, homemade creamy, tangy thousand island dressing is just a blend of pickle relish, mayonnaise, ketchup, and a little salt and pepper to taste. Plus, making it at home means you can adjust ingredients to your preference, and use your favorite brands. If you prefer lighter dressings, a pickle relish vinaigrette may be more your style. Many recipes call for pickle juice, but relish is a great stand-in; Just mix the dressing in your blender for a smooth, rich result to keep the pickle party going as long as it lasts.