Grilled Corn Gets Better Flavor And Texture When You Make It Italian Style
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Classic summer sides like refreshing watermelon, juicy tomatoes, and super sweet ears of corn are delicious items you practically yearn for all year. Corn, in particular, is the star of many a hot weather plate, especially when it's grilled. This adds smoky notes that round out the sweetness of each kernel, giving the side a new dimension. But to make corn even more flavorful and toothsome, slather it with a chunky homemade pesto after grilling.
Verdant pesto is a go-to for a punch of Italian flavors in everything from pasta to bruschetta. Its nutty, garlicky, and herbaceous note beautifully complements the smoky sweetness of grilled corn. However, the key to making this tantalizing combo of pine nuts, parmesan cheese, garlic, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil for grilled corn is to leave the consistency extremely rustic. This version of pesto is best chopped by hand instead of pounded or blended. That way, you get salty, crumbly nuggets of fresh parmesan and toasty, crunchy chunks of golden pine nuts along with those juicy corn kernels, giving the whole thing more texture along with flavor. The best way to bring together a chunky pesto is to use a two-handled mezzaluna knife, like this one by Gourmetly on Amazon, the way nonnas have done it for years. Or, you can simply chop the ingredients roughly on a cutting board before mixing them together.
Ways to make this rustic pesto and grilled corn combo sing
The good news for cooks and summer barbecue hosts is that grilled corn only takes about 15 to 20 minutes to come together. You can also make the pesto ahead of time so that when the corn (and other items) come off the grill, your secret Italian flavor weapon is ready to go. For the best results, use Bobby Flay's technique of grilling corn cob in the husk with the silk removed to shield each kernel from direct heat. Once those precious gems are steamed and juicy, all that is left to do is anoint with your homemade pesto.
While chunky pesto-kissed grilled corn on the cob is not going to last long on any table, this pop of Italian goodness also works brilliantly on grilled corn that is sliced off the cob in more of a salad preparation, or even slathered onto some corn ribs. If you have any leftover pesto, put this Italian sauce on baked salmon for an unexpectedly delicious main. Or, squirrel away a bit of grilled corn to puree and enjoy for lunch the next day as a chilled summer soup topped with a dollop of prized pesto. Perhaps you should make more homemade pesto than you think you might need, because chances are you'll be asking for seconds of this restaurant-worthy grilled corn.