Grilled Corn Gets Better Flavor And Texture When You Make It Italian Style

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Classic summer sides like refreshing watermelon, juicy tomatoes, and super sweet ears of corn are delicious items you practically yearn for all year. Corn, in particular, is the star of many a hot weather plate, especially when it's grilled. This adds smoky notes that round out the sweetness of each kernel, giving the side a new dimension. But to make corn even more flavorful and toothsome, slather it with a chunky homemade pesto after grilling.

Verdant pesto is a go-to for a punch of Italian flavors in everything from pasta to bruschetta. Its nutty, garlicky, and herbaceous note beautifully complements the smoky sweetness of grilled corn. However, the key to making this tantalizing combo of pine nuts, parmesan cheese, garlic, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil for grilled corn is to leave the consistency extremely rustic. This version of pesto is best chopped by hand instead of pounded or blended. That way, you get salty, crumbly nuggets of fresh parmesan and toasty, crunchy chunks of golden pine nuts along with those juicy corn kernels, giving the whole thing more texture along with flavor. The best way to bring together a chunky pesto is to use a two-handled mezzaluna knife, like this one by Gourmetly on Amazon, the way nonnas have done it for years. Or, you can simply chop the ingredients roughly on a cutting board before mixing them together.