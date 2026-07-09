Where Costco Sources Its Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon From

If you love a bagel with lox and cream cheese as much as I do, you're often looking for a good deal on smoked salmon (which is different from lox, though many use the terms interchangeably). Well, at Costco, you can get 24 ounces of the wholesaler's Kirkland Signature smoked salmon for just under $25, which equates to a savings of about $2 an ounce compared to a high-quality equivalent at Whole Foods. According to the product's packaging, it is farm-raised fish originating from Norway. It is then shipped by ferry to the Netherlands to undergo the smoking process, before it's finished and packaged by the manufacturer.

Since we love a bit of gastronomic detective work, we wanted to know who supplies Costco with this delicacy. The answer: U.S.-based Acme Smoked Fish Corporation. Unfortunately, one of the main reasons we know this is because the company issued a recall of over 100 cases of the product in 2024 due to contamination with dangerous listeria monocytogenes bacteria (via the FDA). (No other such recalls for the product have since been reported.)

Acme is among the biggest seafood processors in the United States and has been operating as a family-owned business for over 70 years. It is committed to protecting the environment through sustainable sourcing, which is why it acquires the Kirkland Signature smoked salmon from select Norwegian farms that meet its exacting standards.