Native New Yorkers will always have an answer when you ask them where to get the best lox bagel — even the culinary icon Andrew Zimmern has a favorite NYC lox bagel. Typically consisting of lox, cream cheese, thinly sliced red onion, and capers, these bagel sandwiches are a symphony of chewy, crisp textures and creamy flavors paired with salty tang. They're timeless, but like most things in New York (and everywhere else), they're getting pretty darn pricey.

If you've noticed lox prices rising around you, it could be for a few reasons. First off, lox is just an expensive fish. Unlike something like chicken breast, which is often mass-produced, quickly processed, and domestically sourced, lox comes from high-quality salmon, typically belly cuts, and requires labor-intensive curing.

Lox is not just smoked salmon — there's actually differences between the two. Technically, it's fresh salmon belly that's been salt-cured over several days without heat. That means you're paying for time, technique, and texture. Using meat from the fatty belly of the salmon is what gives lox its signature butteriness and makes it rarer and more expensive than standard fillets. The cost of the raw fish itself isn't cheap either. Wild-caught salmon is already pricey due to limited supply, and even farmed salmon prices have been volatile. According to Intrafish, although prices briefly dropped in 2024 due to a global supply surge, long-term projections still point to an upward trend in cost, especially for premium cuts used in lox.