For Better Ribs, Stop Using This Shortcut That Drains Away Flavor
There are some shortcuts in the kitchen that just make sense. Buying precut vegetables, for example, can save you some time when you're in a pinch. Using boxed brownies helps when you remember at the last minute that you signed up to bring a dessert to the party (we've all been there). One time you don't want to take shortcuts, however, is when you're making ribs. Boiling ribs before finishing them on the grill may save you time, but it can compromise the quality of the meat.
While this two-step cooking process may help make the meat more tender, it's certainly not the traditional way to cook ribs. Boiling ribs can cause them to take on a rubbery texture, which may negate any additional tenderness gained during the boiling process. Boiling can also inadvertently cause a loss of flavor since the tasty juices seep out into the water.
Experts say that low and slow is the way to go when you're making succulent barbecued ribs. When ribs are cooked slowly over a dry heat, the flavors are retained rather than boiled away, and tough connective tissue has time to break down into tender, juicy meat.
Better than boiling: how to actually prep ribs for the grill
If you've been boiling your ribs before they hit the grill, no worries. We're here to give you some tips and tricks to help your ribs retain all the flavor they were losing to the pot of water on your stove. And no, you don't need to rinse ribs before cooking either. Get started by removing the membrane on the back of the ribs. Then, hit them with a spice rub; some of the best spices and herbs for BBQ pork ribs include black pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and brown sugar.
Finally, wrap them in foil and pop them in the smoker, grill, or oven before you finish them off. Wrapping your ribs takes a little bit of know-how, though. If you don't have heavy-duty foil, do a double layer. Wrap your ribs up like an envelope, being careful when you're covering the bones that stick out — they can pierce the foil. If you're having trouble, place a strip of foil over the bones before you wrap the entire thing. Creating a tight wrap can help keep your ribs moist as they cook, creating the juicy, tender result you want. Whether you choose to cook ribs wrapped in foil in the smoker, oven, or grill, you have a ton of options when it comes to finishing your ribs — just remember to stay away from a boiling pot of water.