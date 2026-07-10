For Better Ribs, Stop Using This Shortcut That Drains Away Flavor

There are some shortcuts in the kitchen that just make sense. Buying precut vegetables, for example, can save you some time when you're in a pinch. Using boxed brownies helps when you remember at the last minute that you signed up to bring a dessert to the party (we've all been there). One time you don't want to take shortcuts, however, is when you're making ribs. Boiling ribs before finishing them on the grill may save you time, but it can compromise the quality of the meat.

While this two-step cooking process may help make the meat more tender, it's certainly not the traditional way to cook ribs. Boiling ribs can cause them to take on a rubbery texture, which may negate any additional tenderness gained during the boiling process. Boiling can also inadvertently cause a loss of flavor since the tasty juices seep out into the water.

Experts say that low and slow is the way to go when you're making succulent barbecued ribs. When ribs are cooked slowly over a dry heat, the flavors are retained rather than boiled away, and tough connective tissue has time to break down into tender, juicy meat.