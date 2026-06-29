Do You Need To Rinse Ribs Before Cooking? Here's The Right Way To Prepare Them
The first time you open up a package of ribs, you might feel a little intimidated. You know that they'll eventually be delicious, but preparing them isn't quite as straightforward as a burger or steak. As soon as you unwrap them (whether you got them from the butcher or they're in a vacuum-sealed package from the grocery store), you see the liquid surrounding the ribs and think they need rinsing. However, you'll want to place them on a dry cutting board — no rinsing necessary.
While it may seem a little counterintuitive, food safety protocol dictates that rinsing raw meat increases the risk of cross-contamination in your kitchen, as bacteria from the raw ribs could splash onto your countertops and kitchen fixtures. Instead of running your ribs under the water in the sink, you'll want to simply pat them dry with paper towels (this is one of the jobs that dish towels should simply never touch). You might need to go through the process two or three times to get them completely dry. Patting them dry — without rinsing first — is an important part of getting the flavor you want from your ribs, as doing so allows both your binder and dry rub to stick nicely to the surface before you throw them on the grill, in the oven, or even in a slow cooker for a fall-off-the-bone version (don't knock it till you try it).
You skipped rinsing, your ribs are dry — now what?
Once you've got your non-rinsed ribs dry, it's time to move on to removing the membrane. This part can be a little bit tricky (it's possible to remove the silver membrane from ribs after they've been cooked, but it's easier to do it beforehand). To start, flip the ribs over so the meaty side is on your cutting board. You'll see a thin, silvery skin covering the bones — this is the membrane that you're going to remove. Carefully peel a corner of it loose with a knife, then grab onto it (it's easiest if you use a paper towel to get a good grip, as it's pretty slippery), and peel it off. It may be possible to remove the membrane in one piece, but it's totally okay if it takes you a few tries to get all of it off.
Once you've removed your membrane, it's time to finish preparing your ribs for the heat. Toss them into a marinade and let them chill out in the fridge for awhile, or get right to cooking by hitting them with a dry rub. If you're struggling to get your seasoning to stick to your ribs, you've got a simple and tasty fix — coat them with a bit of mustard first. Remember, no matter what kind of seasonings you're adding, or how you're planning to cook them, the key to preparing ribs safely and deliciously starts as soon as you take them out of the package. Forgo the rinse, pat with paper towels, and you're on your way to juicy, succulent success.