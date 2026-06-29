Do You Need To Rinse Ribs Before Cooking? Here's The Right Way To Prepare Them

The first time you open up a package of ribs, you might feel a little intimidated. You know that they'll eventually be delicious, but preparing them isn't quite as straightforward as a burger or steak. As soon as you unwrap them (whether you got them from the butcher or they're in a vacuum-sealed package from the grocery store), you see the liquid surrounding the ribs and think they need rinsing. However, you'll want to place them on a dry cutting board — no rinsing necessary.

While it may seem a little counterintuitive, food safety protocol dictates that rinsing raw meat increases the risk of cross-contamination in your kitchen, as bacteria from the raw ribs could splash onto your countertops and kitchen fixtures. Instead of running your ribs under the water in the sink, you'll want to simply pat them dry with paper towels (this is one of the jobs that dish towels should simply never touch). You might need to go through the process two or three times to get them completely dry. Patting them dry — without rinsing first — is an important part of getting the flavor you want from your ribs, as doing so allows both your binder and dry rub to stick nicely to the surface before you throw them on the grill, in the oven, or even in a slow cooker for a fall-off-the-bone version (don't knock it till you try it).