10 Unique KitchenAid Stand Mixer Colors That'll Make Your Kitchen Glow
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When you want to add a bright pop of functional color to your kitchen without the commitment of large appliances, KitchenAid is a classic bet. The beloved brand sells ranges and refrigerators too, but it's also been trading in countertop favorites since 1919, and its stand mixers are an icon.
Said stand mixers whirl off the factory floor in dozens of colors at any given time, not to mention all the vintage mixers available on the resale market. There are hues to suit every mood, even when you limit the selection to new models. There are sweet pastels, sophisticated grays, and shades of pale for virtually every design schema. These 10 KitchenAid stand mixer colors each have a certain glow about them for a warm, vibrant vibe that slots into many decor choices. Some take inspiration from sumptuous textiles, some are reminiscent of fresh botanicals, and some evoke precious metals. Each also, of course, helps create excellent breads, pastries, and even some preparations you didn't know your KitchenAid was great for, regardless of shade.
Scorched Orange
Much like a fiery sunset, marigolds in full bloom, or the actually singed citrus fruit, the Scorched Orange tilt-head stand mixer in KitchenAid's Artisan Series radiates as much warmth as any piece of cooking equipment can. Its glow can read as deep or more luminous, depending on the lighting, and its gleaming, 5-quart, stainless steel bowl further throws reflective rays.
Purchase the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — Scorched Orange for $499.99.
Butter
Another option that lives up to its eponymous ingredient, Butter was KitchenAid's 2025 color of the year. This happy splash of yellow brings a bit of joy even to those less elective cupcake batch demands, and its satiny finish is a smooth as, well, you know. Its handled mixing bowl is less mirrored than some, with more of a blurred effect that diffuses even the harshest overhead work lights rather nicely.
Purchase the KitchenAid 2025 Color of the Year Butter Stand Mixer for $549.99.
Cherry Tomato
Like Scorched Orange, Cherry Tomato looks to the natural world for this Artisan Series red that's as ripe as its garden namesake. Its high-shine surface seems almost electric, with an aesthetic glow so pronounced you might imagine a neon hum.
Purchase the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — Cherry Tomato for $499.99.
Honey
This is one hot honey, having been dubbed KitchenAid's color of the year in 2021. Its amber richness brings to mind soothing cups of tea, spiced cakes sweetened with the sticky nectar, and all manner of homemade goods that would give anyone a bit of a glow.
Purchase the KitchenAid 2021 Color of the Year Honey Stand Mixer for $539.99.
Matcha
The verdant Matcha effort from KitchenAid's Artisan Series is as convincing as the powdered counterpart to green tea steaming in your own mug. Enjoy its green luminescence outside and in when you add matcha to your next baking project.
Purchase the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — Matcha for $499.99.
Blue Velvet
A pearly patina gives this gentle blue hue a velvety softness that might even dampen the mechanical buzz the next time your KitchenAid's dough hooks come up against your densest bread ingredients.
Purchase the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Premium Touchpoints — Blue Velvet for $499.99.
Hibiscus
Dainty pink hibiscus petals fluttering in the sun are harnessed in a stand mixer positively blushing with KitchenAid's 2023 color of the year. It's a particularly darling tint for creating all of your sweetest treats.
Purchase the KitchenAid 2023 Color of the Year Hibiscus Stand Mixer for $549.99.
Satin Copper
Satin Copper is exactly what it sounds like (a bright, metal-inspired base with a mellow, muted finish), but this particular stand mixer isn't otherwise what you'd expect. It's a mini, meaning its handled bowl accommodates 3.5 quarts instead of 5. Its slightly more petite size also makes it great for somewhat smaller spaces, and its refurbished price is more diminutive than most as well.
Purchase the KitchenAid Refurbished Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — Satin Copper for $449.99.
Beetroot
Beets don't just glow, they imbue everything they touch with their purple essence. Sure, that means they can stain your countertop or cutting board if you aren't careful, but sumptuous saturation is also ideal for eye-catching kitchen items — including 2022's color of the year-coated stand mixer.
Purchase the KitchenAid 2022 Color of the Year Beetroot Stand Mixer for $549.99.
Contour Silver
Little glows like a precious metal, and KitchenAid's Contour Silver stand mixer is fashioned after that very thing. Refurbished versions are also available on KitchenAid's site, so you can confidently mix your dough for a little less bread.
Purchase the KitchenAid Refurbished 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer — Contour Silver for $549.99.