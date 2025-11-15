Stop Spending A Fortune On This Mixer: Thrift A Secondhand Version Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Century-old cookery brand KitchenAid makes a whole suite of exceptional kitchen gadgets, but the company's name is synonymous with its stand mixer. The sleek appliance signals a serious approach to home baking and a keen eye for quality. It's an actual icon in a genre of otherwise ho-hum household necessities. Nobody is ever referring to their toaster when they talk about their KitchenAid. KitchenAid stand mixers are also — totally expected drumroll, please — expensive. The cheapest model (the deluxe 4.5-quart stand mixer) is listed at $450 at press time, although you can sometimes snag the KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer for a sale price of $350 on Amazon. But you don't have to pay that much because that previously mentioned quality also means it isn't too hard to find them for (sometimes a lot) less on the secondary market.

KitchenAid itself sells refurbished stand mixers starting at around $230 for a model that typically retails for $500. But they're even cheaper as you stray farther from the source, with some used models dipping under $100 on resale sites like eBay. That's to say nothing of your neighborhood brick-and-mortar thrift store. Keep an eye out for previously loved mixers while you're on the hunt for vintage Pyrex at the secondhand shop, and soon you'll have a coveted mixer that looks no different from the ones they sell now. In fact, some of the more colorful kitchen appliances may be back in style again.