Skip Pyrex, Search For Gibson Applejack Vintage Dishware During Your Next Thrift Store Trip

Contrary to what you might expect from a coveted vintage collection, Gibson Applejack doesn't cost a fortune. On sites like eBay, you can get the popular Applejack design for $15 for a dinner plate and $2 to $4 for salad plates, while mugs can go for $12. Evidently, sets are a different story, but the prices are still reasonable. For instance, a four-piece cup set can cost a little over $20. Of course, the more imperfections there are, the cheaper you can usually get these dishes.

Thrift store prices might be more unpredictable, but it shouldn't cost a fortune to snag one from the shelves. However, you might have a hard time finding Gibson Applejack pieces by hunting them down in flea markets and secondhand shops, while it's just a few clicks away online. It's certainly not as easy to find as Corelle, which everyone owned in the '80s.

Collectors find Gibson Applejack irresistible either because of childhood nostalgia, when family dinners were synonymous with these cheerful plates, or because they're smitten by its impeccable artistry. For some individuals, it can also have sentimental value. Whatever the reason, the cost of owning a Gibson Applejack can be close to priceless.