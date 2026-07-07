The Tiny Fruit That Packs Major Health Benefits
Sweet, crunchy, and very tempting to sample at the grocery store, grapes are an easy and delicious snack — but there's a good chance you aren't aware of all the health benefits packed into these tiny nutritional powerhouses. Studies show that grapes can offer cardiovascular benefits: They may help lower your blood pressure due to their potassium content, and red grapes specifically may also help bring down cholesterol levels. The potassium in grapes — along with the manganese and vitamins found in the fruit — can also help to support skeletal health. Surprisingly, they may also be a decent sweet treat option for people living with diabetes due to the antioxidant resveratrol, which may help to support the way your body handles insulin.
Whether you enjoy them frozen into a candy-like treat, by the handful on their own, or tossed into salads to add a sweet bite to an otherwise savory meal, you're making a smart move when adding grapes to your nutrition plan. You don't need to eat tons of grapes to reap the benefits. Just a cup of these juicy fruits each day can be enough to make a difference.
Red grapes versus green grapes: the nutritional difference
Now that you know the health benefits of grapes, it makes sense to work them into your diet frequently (pro tip: If you haven't already tried adding quartered grapes to your chicken salad, this is the time to give it a go). When you're at the supermarket, it can be tough to choose among all the varieties, especially when you throw designer grapes, like Cotton Candy grapes with their signature sweet flavor, into the mix. If you're looking to maximize the antioxidant benefits of grapes, you'll want to stick with the red variety. Green grapes, on the other hand, contain more flavanols, compounds that may help reduce inflammation.
When it comes to vitamins and minerals, red and green grapes come out pretty even, but red grapes are particularly high in resveratrol. This antioxidant may have anticancer, cardioprotective, and neuroprotective abilities, making red grapes a highly beneficial choice for any nutrition plan. Of course, grapes are a healthy choice no matter what variety you choose, and they're a smart, nutritious way to add a sweet crunch to a whole host of meals.