The Tiny Fruit That Packs Major Health Benefits

Sweet, crunchy, and very tempting to sample at the grocery store, grapes are an easy and delicious snack — but there's a good chance you aren't aware of all the health benefits packed into these tiny nutritional powerhouses. Studies show that grapes can offer cardiovascular benefits: They may help lower your blood pressure due to their potassium content, and red grapes specifically may also help bring down cholesterol levels. The potassium in grapes — along with the manganese and vitamins found in the fruit — can also help to support skeletal health. Surprisingly, they may also be a decent sweet treat option for people living with diabetes due to the antioxidant resveratrol, which may help to support the way your body handles insulin.

Whether you enjoy them frozen into a candy-like treat, by the handful on their own, or tossed into salads to add a sweet bite to an otherwise savory meal, you're making a smart move when adding grapes to your nutrition plan. You don't need to eat tons of grapes to reap the benefits. Just a cup of these juicy fruits each day can be enough to make a difference.