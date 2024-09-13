What Gives Cotton Candy Grapes Their Signature Sweet Flavor

Cotton Candy grapes were first developed by horticulturalist David Cain, who wanted to bring a greater variety of grapes to the consumer. In order to do so, Cain and his colleagues had to find qualities they enjoyed in certain grape species, and mix those genes into their plants. Cotton Candy grapes are a hybrid of different grape species, including Vitis vinifera and a variety similar to Concord grapes. Concord grapes are extremely rich and flavorful, and are used to make grape juices and jams, but they are usually very mushy and full of seeds, which makes them less than ideal for casual snacking. Vitis vinifera, on the other hand, is your run-of-the-mill table grape. The exact process is top secret, but it essentially combines the best traits of the two, capturing the sweet taste of the former with the crisp crunch of the latter. This process can take up to 15 years, so these are still quite a rare treat; if you're able to get your hands on a bag of Cotton Candy grapes, you should know how to keep those grapes fresh.

Advertisement

The flavor result of this experimentation is a grape with a hint of vanilla and almost no sourness to counteract the sweet. These novelty grapes have all the nutrients of other grapes, but they do have a bit more natural sugar. Cotton Candy grapes are only available for a few months every year, so be sure to plan ahead so you can try this magical fruit for yourself.