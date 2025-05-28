Is It Ever Actually OK To Sample Grapes At The Grocery Store?

If you intend to try grapes at the grocery store, there are some etiquette guidelines to follow. As previously stated, don't get greedy. The only ways you should be getting a free vine's worth of grapes are from a vineyard or a priest. You only need a couple of grapes per bunch to test the quality and flavor, and it's best to do this only if you intend to buy them. Several grocery stores, such as Costco, have free sampling counters or employees who can provide recommendations on which ones to try.

The accessibility of grapes is another factor to consider. If they're hanging freely in the produce section or sitting in an open bag, that's quite different from something in an unopened, sealed container. If you'd have to break into a container or damage merchandise in any way, then you're most certainly not supposed to be sampling those grapes, and it's going to lead to wasted food unless you pay for it.

Lastly, there's a difference between "can" and "should" when it comes to trying grapes at the store. You might not face any consequences from engaging in grape grazing, but it could be unwise to put unwashed produce in your mouth after it has traveled through the farm, truck, distribution center, truck (again), and store. Check with an employee about the cleanliness, or wash the grapes at home before eating.