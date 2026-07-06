Why Farming Crawfish And Rice Go Hand In Hand

When a delicious Cajun dish like crawfish étouffée over rice lands on your table, you may be so entranced by the hearty, spiced aromas that you neglect to think about its staple ingredients. But as you dig in, you'll soon realize it's the timeless combo of starchy rice smothered (per the French translation) in a creamy crawfish-laden sauce that makes culinary magic. What you may not know is that the crustaceans and grains are cultivated together. Yes, literally together in the same shallow water at the same time.

Although crawfish has been farmed in Louisiana since the 1880s, it wasn't until the 1950s and '60s that farmers began to realize the benefits of growing both crops simultaneously. Crawfish and rice both share a two-year growing cycle and do best in low, swampy waters. By cultivating rice and following with crawfish, the rice remnants and other parts of the ecosystem (like algae) serve as food for the maturing crawfish. What's more, as the rice reaches a certain height, its canopy shelters the crawfish from hungry birds and protects them from high temperatures. It is a remarkably symbiotic situation.