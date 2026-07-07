Make Potato Salad 10x Better With This Jalapeño Popper Twist

When cookout season is in full swing, you might be looking for tasty ways to upgrade your old-fashioned potato salad recipe. While you can certainly adjust your recipe with varied amounts of mayonnaise, you may also want to add a bit of spice to make this popular side dish more enjoyable for everyone. In that case, consider giving your next batch of potato salad a jalapeño popper twist with fresh jalapeños, shredded cheese, and green onions.

Traditional jalapeño poppers are baked jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and often wrapped in bacon, and you can easily transform your potato salad to take on the flavors of this crave-worthy appetizer. First, choose the best spuds for classic potato salad, which are the Yukon gold variety for their low starch content (red potatoes are also a good option). Then, create a dressing that matches the creamy, rich filling of stuffed jalapeño poppers.

Instead of using just mayonnaise, use a succinct blend of softened cream cheese, sour cream, and mayo. This gives your potato salad an ultra creamy appeal that neutralizes the heat from jalapeños. Just make sure to add some dried seasonings like garlic powder, onion powder, and salt for additional flavor. Once you mix together your cooked potatoes and creamy dressing, add the necessary extras that take the dish to the next level. Besides including sliced jalapeños, shredded cheese, and green onions, there are a few more noteworthy toppings you may want to add to your new and improved appetizer.