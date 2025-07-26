Transform Jalapeño Poppers Into A Creamy, Craveable Dip

When it comes to making things spicy, jalapeños are one of the best ingredients to use. They are the perfect addition for making a spicier grilled cheese sandwich and can be made into air fried jalapeño poppers. While poppers are arguably the most iconic way to cook jalapeños, there's a new spin that turns this classic appetizer into a perfectly creamy-yet-spicy dip.

The basics of jalapeño popper dip are still the same: Jalapeño peppers and cream cheese. However, instead of keeping the peppers whole and filling them with cream cheese, they should be diced and mixed into the cream cheese. The combination can then be baked, as well as topped with extra ingredients.

The best thing about jalapeño popper dip is that the recipe for the dip can be customized around these two basic ingredients. Make things as spicy as you'd like or use whatever dippers you'd like to enjoy this creamy snack. It's really up to you.