Costco 2026: The Hands-Down Best Appliances You Should Buy
Purchasing new appliances can be exciting (that's one of those ways you know your adulthood is in full swing). Buying kitchen appliances often requires some research, though, because they tend to be expensive; you have to know if something is worth the money. Thankfully, we did the work for you. Costco has some great kitchen appliances, and we've narrowed down the best ones for 2026 based on cool concepts, positive reviews, and interesting functionality.
Whether you're splurging on a soft-serve ice cream maker or have always wanted a refrigerator that connects to Wi-Fi, Costco's appliance section is filled with technology you probably didn't know you needed. This list has a wide range of appliance types, from cooktops to popcorn makers, that will spice up your kitchen with next-level tech. Some of these finds are pricier than others, and some are a little bit niche based on your own daily routine and food interests, but we'd say every purchase is worth it.
GE Wi-Fi induction cooktop
This GE induction cooktop has precision temperature control, meaning you can set the burners to specific degrees to ensure you get the exact heat level you desire. It also has a power boil feature to boil water quickly, as well as WiFi to check your burners from your phone if you have something simmering for hours.
Purchase the GE Profile 36" Induction Cooktop for $2,199.99.
LG refrigerator with InstaView
This LG refrigerator is loaded with special features. If you knock on the window twice, the glass lights up, so you can see exactly what's inside without opening the door. This fridge also has temperature settings that allow you to convert the fridge into a freezer for extra storage, plus it connects to an app that can learn how much ice you use and produce it accordingly.
Purchase the LG Standard Depth MAX InstaView 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,699.99.
T-fal Infrared Air Fryer
The infrared capabilities of this T-fal air fryer help it to cook your food as evenly as possible with no preheating required; it has an infrared heating element on top combined with the air fryer heating on the bottom. The air fryer also has touch controls, is large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza, and comes at a surprisingly reasonable price for a quick-cook air fryer with 4.6 out of 5 stars.
Purchase the T-fal Surface XXL Infrared Air Fryer for $99.99.
Hurom H-320 Slow Juicer
The slower squeeze process of this high-tech juicer means that it produces hardly any pulp, ensuring your juiced beverages are as silky smooth as possible. It also has a large hopper (the funnel-shaped spot where you drop the fruit), giving you more room to add fruits and vegetables for prepping juices in batches.
Purchase the Hurom H-320 Slow Juicer for $429.99.
Ninja Luxe Café Signature Series 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Maker
Coffee lovers need options, and this Ninja 3-in-1 machine produces espresso, coffee, and cold-brew to meet any caffeine-lovers' needs. Its Barista Assist technology automatically adjusts the grind size of beans depending on what brew you want, plus it has five froth types so that your favorite coffee shop is actually the one in your kitchen.
Purchase the Ninja Luxe Café Signature Series 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Maker for $529.99.
Ovente Smokeless Griddle & Grill System
This smokeless grill means you can get perfectly grilled meats without needing to cook outside. The smokeless electric technology is designed for indoor use, plus it has drip trays to catch any grease, as well as nonstick plates. It also heats quickly and evenly for a grilling experience without any hassle.
Purchase the Ovente Smokeless Griddle & Grill System for $89.99.
Gourmia 2 Quart Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker
Why leave the house when you want ice cream? This Gourmia ice cream maker produces up to two quarts at a time, and it comes with six different presets to give you the exact ice cream texture you desire. But maybe the best part is it comes with storage spots for ice cream cones and sprinkles, truly making this an all-in-one ice cream appliance.
Purchase the Gourmia 2 Quart Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker for $199.99.
Whynter Personal Compact Ice Cream Maker
If you've ever dreamt of having easy access to ice cream for one, then this is your moment. This single-serve ice cream maker produces ⅘ quarts at a time, with compressor-powered technology that means the ice cream is ready in 30 minutes. Plus, it only takes up about as much room as a toaster, so it's one of those appliances that can easily fit on your kitchen counter.
Purchase the Whynter Personal Compact Ice Cream Maker for $199.99.
Klaris Clear Ice Maker
This one is for the cocktail lovers. If you're serious about the ice in your drink, this ice cube maker creates massive, 2-inch ice cubes for the visual of a high-end bar drink right at home. This compact appliance is small enough to fit on a counter, and the cubes take between eight and 12 hours to freeze.
Purchase the Klaris Clear Ice Maker for $449.99.
Compact Countertop Electric Kitchen Food Recycler
This food recycler is the best way to make the most of your leftover food. Whether it's fruit peels or even bones, the grinder can cut through just about anything and turn it into eco-friendly plant food. Plus, it also comes with a carbon filter to ensure you don't smell anything while your old food is being processed.
Purchase the FoodCycler Compact Countertop Electric Kitchen Food Recycler for $399.99.
Bella Programmable Slow Cooker Set
Two slow cookers is better than one, and this is one of the few sets we've seen that offers a large, six-quart slow cooker alongside a matching mini two-quart version. The slow cookers aren't necessarily high-tech, but they do match, which is big.
Purchase the Bella Programmable Slow Cooker Set for $39.99.
Cosori Stainless Steel Dehydrator
This Cosori dehydrator comes with 10 trays, meaning you can dehydrate plenty of foods at once. This appliance makes dehydrating easy — it has 10 different settings for common foods like lemons, fruit rolls, and beef, so you don't have to estimate how much time they'll need. Plus, the trays are dishwasher safe.
Purchase the Cosori Stainless Steel Dehydrator for $199.99.
Nordic Ware Deluxe Kettle Smoker
If you want to get into smoking meats without investing too much, then this Nordic Ware smoker is worth the purchase. You place it atop your grill, fill it with wood chips, and it turns your grill into a smoker for you to cook various meats with that smoke-infused flavor. It also comes with five wood chip varieties.
Purchase the Nordic Ware Deluxe Kettle Smoker for $79.99.
Nuwave One Top Pro Precision Induction Cooktop
This one-top induction cooktop is the perfect appliance to bring camping or set up in a hotel room. With a shatter-proof surface and built in sensors plus shut-off technology, it also has strong safety features that make it easy to bring anywhere. Plus, its precise temperature control means it cooks consistently and evenly.
Purchase the Nuwave One Top Induction Cooktop for $99.99.
Café Built-In Beverage Center
If you value your white wine collection or always have a bunch of club soda cans on hand, it could be worth investing in this beverage cooler. It can hold up to 126 cans or 14 bottles, plus it has LED interior lighting, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
Purchase the Café Built-In Beverage Refrigerator for $2,599.99.
Frigidaire Indoor Countertop Pizza Oven
This Frigidaire indoor pizza oven offers two cooking types: air fry and oven mode. It can reach up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit, far higher than most standard air fryers and ovens, giving you a perfect crispy crust in minutes. Plus, it has six pizza presets, including thin crust and Neapolitan, so you don't have to question exactly how long it takes to cook your favorite pizza type.
Purchase the Frigidaire Indoor Pizza Oven for $249.99.
Electrolux Handheld Rechargeable Food Sealer
Having a vacuum sealer on hand means leftovers will last a lot longer. This Electrolux version takes up hardly any space, plus it's perfect for storing leftover meats (or other foods that quickly spoil) and vacuum sealing bags for cooking sous vide. It also locks in flavor if you want to freeze any food. It's easy to use with just a press to seal function and comes with 30 reusable bags.
Purchase the Electrolux Handheld Rechargeable Food Sealer and Vacuum Pump for $39.99.
Whirley Pop Stainless Steel Popper
If you're feeling nostalgic and long for those old-school movie nights, then it's worth buying this popcorn popper. It comes with an easy stirring mechanism to make sure the popcorn doesn't burn, plus its steam vents ensure the popcorn crisps up properly. It can produce up to 6 quarts of popcorn at a time, so it's perfect for parties.
Purchase the Whirley Pop Stainless Steel Popper for $59.99.