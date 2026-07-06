Costco 2026: The Hands-Down Best Appliances You Should Buy

Purchasing new appliances can be exciting (that's one of those ways you know your adulthood is in full swing). Buying kitchen appliances often requires some research, though, because they tend to be expensive; you have to know if something is worth the money. Thankfully, we did the work for you. Costco has some great kitchen appliances, and we've narrowed down the best ones for 2026 based on cool concepts, positive reviews, and interesting functionality.

Whether you're splurging on a soft-serve ice cream maker or have always wanted a refrigerator that connects to Wi-Fi, Costco's appliance section is filled with technology you probably didn't know you needed. This list has a wide range of appliance types, from cooktops to popcorn makers, that will spice up your kitchen with next-level tech. Some of these finds are pricier than others, and some are a little bit niche based on your own daily routine and food interests, but we'd say every purchase is worth it.