PSA: This Common Baking Ingredient Can Shorten Your Mixer's Lifespan

Besides being a kitchen workhorse, a stand mixer somehow seems to connote achieving true adulthood. I remember this clearly from its perennial place on wedding registries. No matter which top stand mixer is your dreamy kitchen centerpiece of choice, there is a certain stature to a kitchen that is anchored by a stand mixer. And, once you've acquired this coveted tool, you want to make sure that it works well for years to come. Ironically, one of the major ingredients that lands in any stand mixer is the one that can contribute to a protracted length of use, and that culprit is flour.

Obviously, you can't avoid using flour in your mixer. From batters to doughs, flour is one of the biggies that a stand mixer helps you incorporate. Part of the beauty of a stand mixer is the ease with which you can develop flour's gluten structure for airy, light, and consistently distributed results. But what you can do is make sure not to overload your mixer with more volume than the mixer can handle. Not only can this overburden the machine, but it could also cause flour to get into your machine's internal workings, shortening its lifespan.