How Often Should You Clean Your Stand Mixer?
Whether you're a recreational cook or a baker by trade, if you spend any substantial amount of time in the kitchen, chances are your stand mixer is one of your most prized possessions. It's a do-it-all device that can seriously cut down on cooking time (and elbow grease). With a few attachments, the classic gadget can knead dough, whip cream, roll pasta, juice fruits, and spiral veggies. Plus, with an array of hues available, from playful pastels to punchy jewel tones, there's a color to accent every kitchen.
With all the support you're getting from your stand mixer, the least you can do is properly maintain your appliance in return. Of course, you should be cleaning the bowl and attachments with each use, but the rest of the mixer is also prone to spills and splatter. After every three uses, you should be giving the base of the stand mixer a good scrub.
Cleaning your mixer
Many kitchen cleanup rules are pretty straightforward. On the other hand, some culinary tools are temperamental, the stuff of mythology and the center of clever hacks. Will soap destroy your cast iron? How do you get your cutting board clean without the wood warping? What should you do to keep your nonstick pans non-sticky?
Proper maintenance is crucial to keeping your kitchen clean and ensuring beloved kitchen tools remain in working order. You can clean the stainless steel mixing bowl of your stand mixer in the dishwasher after each use. Wash the whisk and other attachments by hand with soap and warm water. Unplug before gently wiping down the cord and base with a cloth soaked in warm water and soap. Be sure to clean harder-to-reach areas like the beater shaft, bowl clamp plate, attachment hub, and below the motor head using a small brush to eliminate buildup.