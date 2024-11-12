How Often Should You Clean Your Stand Mixer?

Whether you're a recreational cook or a baker by trade, if you spend any substantial amount of time in the kitchen, chances are your stand mixer is one of your most prized possessions. It's a do-it-all device that can seriously cut down on cooking time (and elbow grease). With a few attachments, the classic gadget can knead dough, whip cream, roll pasta, juice fruits, and spiral veggies. Plus, with an array of hues available, from playful pastels to punchy jewel tones, there's a color to accent every kitchen.

With all the support you're getting from your stand mixer, the least you can do is properly maintain your appliance in return. Of course, you should be cleaning the bowl and attachments with each use, but the rest of the mixer is also prone to spills and splatter. After every three uses, you should be giving the base of the stand mixer a good scrub.