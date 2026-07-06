Add A Packet Of This To Salmon For 10x The Flavor In Half The Time

Salmon is an excellent food to incorporate into your diet. It's full of nutritional benefits, including protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which help support your heart's health. Salmon has a mild flavor and flaky texture, but on its own, it can be a little bland. An easy way to spice it up? Create a dry rub using a packet of Greek seasoning, which adds herby, savory flavor to the salmon as it cooks.

Greek seasoning is made with dried herbs and spices, such as garlic, onion, oregano, and sea salt. It might also get some bite from black pepper and an acidic, citrusy flavor from lemon peel. Adding a seasoning packet keeps this salmon dish simple because there's no additional measuring on your part. It's best to add a little olive oil to the salmon to help the seasonings stick, and the amount of seasoning you use depends on how much salmon you're making. A thin, even coat over the fleshy side should work fine. As the salmon cooks on the grill or in a pan, a caramelized crust develops, adding even deeper flavor to the fish. To lock in moisture, keep the skin on, then remove it once the salmon is cooked (you can also eat the salmon skin).