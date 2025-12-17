2 Expert-Approved Ways To Eat Salmon Skins

Most foodies love salmon, but what about the skin? Well, for one thing, completely removing it is a huge mistake. Not only does this silver-hued epidermis keep your fish moist during cooking, but with the right preparation method, you can easily transform it into a worthwhile snack. For some expert advice on the subject, Chowhound sought out answers from chef David Utterback of Omaha, Nebraska. The creative culinary force behind celebrated Japanese establishments Yoshitomo, Ota, and Koji, he's an expert at preparing salmon skins worth eating. "If you get it right, they have a bacon quality to them," he says.

First, Utterback recommends blanching the skins and frying them in oil. However, before blanching, you'll need to remove the skin from the raw fish safely and effectively. While you can make crispy savory bites with pre-cooked skin, when starting with raw fish, there's a boiling-water trick you can use to seriously upgrade your salmon game. All it takes is pouring boiling water over the raw fish (skin-side up) and peeling to easily detach the skin from the flesh.

With blanching out of the way, you can more easily cut the skin into inch-long strips, optionally covering them in a dry brine of salt for a short rest before patting them dry. Then you can fry them on the stovetop. When frying, high-heat oils like vegetable and avocado are preferred. To add more flavor, you can infuse your base oil with a few of your favorite herbs. In no time, you'll have delicious morsels of crispy salmon skin to enjoy.