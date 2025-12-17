2 Expert-Approved Ways To Eat Salmon Skins
Most foodies love salmon, but what about the skin? Well, for one thing, completely removing it is a huge mistake. Not only does this silver-hued epidermis keep your fish moist during cooking, but with the right preparation method, you can easily transform it into a worthwhile snack. For some expert advice on the subject, Chowhound sought out answers from chef David Utterback of Omaha, Nebraska. The creative culinary force behind celebrated Japanese establishments Yoshitomo, Ota, and Koji, he's an expert at preparing salmon skins worth eating. "If you get it right, they have a bacon quality to them," he says.
First, Utterback recommends blanching the skins and frying them in oil. However, before blanching, you'll need to remove the skin from the raw fish safely and effectively. While you can make crispy savory bites with pre-cooked skin, when starting with raw fish, there's a boiling-water trick you can use to seriously upgrade your salmon game. All it takes is pouring boiling water over the raw fish (skin-side up) and peeling to easily detach the skin from the flesh.
With blanching out of the way, you can more easily cut the skin into inch-long strips, optionally covering them in a dry brine of salt for a short rest before patting them dry. Then you can fry them on the stovetop. When frying, high-heat oils like vegetable and avocado are preferred. To add more flavor, you can infuse your base oil with a few of your favorite herbs. In no time, you'll have delicious morsels of crispy salmon skin to enjoy.
More ways to cook and enjoy salmon skin
If you don't want to deal with pan-frying, chef David Utterback has another easy and delectable way to cook and enjoy salmon skin: Instead of using your stove, roast your next batch of salmon skin on a sheet pan in your oven. Better yet, follow Utterback's seasoning suggestion and use both soy sauce and lemon juice for a punch of bright, salty flavor. Considering the ease and versatility of both pan-frying and roasting, it's no wonder salmon is being called the bacon of the sea. Topping your next batch of salmon skin with a unique blend of spices, along with using the right cooking methods, is sure to yield crispy, savory snacks that are sure to complement all sorts of dishes.
While you can certainly eat this crunchy seafood snack as is, Utterback says that the "Chopped crispy fried skins can be used anywhere you put fried onions or shallots." For example, sprinkle some on your next bowl of clam chowder or atop a refreshing green salad. You can also use a handful of crispy skins to dress up your next vegetable stir-fry or seafood-based pasta dish.