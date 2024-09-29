Is A Tostada Just A Flat Taco?
Tostadas and tacos share a common denominator in the tortilla, but just how different are these traditional Mexican dishes? Is a tostada just a flat taco?
"Yes, kind of, but not really" would be the official, technical answer. "Tostada" is the umbrella term for dishes served on crispy corn tortilla shells. Some people like to layer refried beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream, while others add shredded meat or even seafood with layers of salsa and guacamole piled high. Think of it like an open-faced sandwich where anything goes toppings-wise.
A tostada shell is typically deep fried but can also be dry roasted, as a nod to its roots. The tostada, which translates to "toasted" in Spanish, was traditionally dry roasted on a circular Mexican griddle known as a comal. When lard and oil were introduced by the Spaniards, people started frying the tostada shells and the preparation method stuck. Think of them like thin chalupa shells.
What defines a taco
A tostada is like a taco in that it's a great conduit for any type of topping, you will usually eat it with your hands, and it has Mexican roots. That's where the similarities end, though. Unlike a tostada which, more often than not, will involve a corn tortilla, a taco can be made with corn or flour tortillas, and they can be hard or soft (although hard shell tacos are a no-go at traditional Mexican restaurants).
Perhaps the most obvious difference between a tostada and a taco is in the form. Tacos made with soft shells are folded to create a pocket for the filling, while hard shell tacos are baked into the folded position (or you can even make them in your toaster). Tostadas remain flat with the filling piled on top.
A final difference is availability. Taco shells are readily accessible at any major grocery store, while pre-made tostada shells may only be found at certain specialty grocers, depending on where you live. Armed with these similarities and differences, you get to make the delicious call about whether tostadas are just flat tacos.