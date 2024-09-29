Tostadas and tacos share a common denominator in the tortilla, but just how different are these traditional Mexican dishes? Is a tostada just a flat taco?

"Yes, kind of, but not really" would be the official, technical answer. "Tostada" is the umbrella term for dishes served on crispy corn tortilla shells. Some people like to layer refried beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream, while others add shredded meat or even seafood with layers of salsa and guacamole piled high. Think of it like an open-faced sandwich where anything goes toppings-wise.

A tostada shell is typically deep fried but can also be dry roasted, as a nod to its roots. The tostada, which translates to "toasted" in Spanish, was traditionally dry roasted on a circular Mexican griddle known as a comal. When lard and oil were introduced by the Spaniards, people started frying the tostada shells and the preparation method stuck. Think of them like thin chalupa shells.