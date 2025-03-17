How To Clean The Your Fridge's Water Dispenser
On a hot summer's day, there's nothing like a cold glass of fresh, purified water. Still, if we bring a cup to our lips expecting a heavenly revitalization and are met with a funky-tasting drink instead, this fantastical experience turns into a nightmare. Instead of living in fear of your fridge's water dispenser, take these bad tastes as a sign to clean out your water dispenser.
Just like most things in a home, basic maintenance of a fridge's water dispenser can help it function at its best, extend its lifespan, and help you stay hydrated without being surprised by unsavory tastes. Especially if you live in an area with hard water, you probably have to clean out this system more than you think. Here's how to do it.
The first step to cleaning a water dispenser is to turn off the water line. This is so it doesn't spray out while cleaning. This line is usually located behind the fridge or under the sink. Next, unplug the fridge. The cleaning process doesn't take long, so don't worry about perishables. From there, place a bucket underneath the water line's valve to collect excess liquid, then disconnect the tubing from the valve. You might need a wrench or screwdriver to disconnect this tube. Others can be pulled out by hand. Using a small funnel, pour 2 to 3 cups of your cleaning solution of choice into the tube. Distilled white vinegar or baking soda and warm water are great options you probably already have hiding in your pantry.
Getting the job done right
Let your cleaning solution of choice sit in the water line for 10-15 minutes to loosen up any stuck-on grime. After that soaking time, place a bowl on your fridge's water dispenser tray. Press the dispense button to flush out the system and release the cleaning solution into the bowl, then pour the collected solution down the sink. Once all the liquid is out, reconnect the tube to the water supply, turn on the valve, and plug the fridge back in. Dispense another bowl of water from the system to flush out any excess cleaning solution. Now your dispenser is ready to use again.
This is the basic protocol for flushing out a water dispenser system, and most experts recommend doing this every three to six months. To make the line look like new, do some basic maintenance on the rest of your fridge too. Scrub the water nozzle with dish soap and water when it looks cloudy and wash the dispenser tray to prevent moldy buildup. Replace the water filter as needed to get rid of excess minerals and wipe the outside of the fridge down as needed. (Hint: Club soda is a great cleaner for kitchen appliances.) Finally, if you really want to dive into a deep clean, disinfect the interior of the fridge too.
How to know it's time to clean the dispenser
Aside from unsavory tastes, such as notes of metal or rubber, there are some other signs that your fridge's water dispenser could use a deep clean. The most obvious one is an alarm. Some smart fridges come equipped with sensors that can detect when it's time for a deep clean. From buzzing alarms to lights turning from green to red, pay attention to these signs and do something about them. Another sign of a dirty water line is a decrease in water output. If you notice your fridge struggling to produce a steady stream of water, this is a sign of mineral or bacteria build-up in the system. Now's the time to break out the funnel and distilled vinegar.
A fridge water dispenser might be a modern marvel, but it's not immune to the usual grit and grime that can accumulate when water is kept in small spaces. Once you've done this cleaning protocol a few times, you'll be comfortable doing it. Make it a habit to avoid costly replacements or a disappointing cup. For when you're in a time crunch, consider stocking up on the best-tasting bottled water brand. And hey, if you grow tired of the constant maintenance, there is always an option to upgrade to a self-cleaning fridge.