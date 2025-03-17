How To Clean The Your Fridge's Water Dispenser

On a hot summer's day, there's nothing like a cold glass of fresh, purified water. Still, if we bring a cup to our lips expecting a heavenly revitalization and are met with a funky-tasting drink instead, this fantastical experience turns into a nightmare. Instead of living in fear of your fridge's water dispenser, take these bad tastes as a sign to clean out your water dispenser.

Just like most things in a home, basic maintenance of a fridge's water dispenser can help it function at its best, extend its lifespan, and help you stay hydrated without being surprised by unsavory tastes. Especially if you live in an area with hard water, you probably have to clean out this system more than you think. Here's how to do it.

The first step to cleaning a water dispenser is to turn off the water line. This is so it doesn't spray out while cleaning. This line is usually located behind the fridge or under the sink. Next, unplug the fridge. The cleaning process doesn't take long, so don't worry about perishables. From there, place a bucket underneath the water line's valve to collect excess liquid, then disconnect the tubing from the valve. You might need a wrench or screwdriver to disconnect this tube. Others can be pulled out by hand. Using a small funnel, pour 2 to 3 cups of your cleaning solution of choice into the tube. Distilled white vinegar or baking soda and warm water are great options you probably already have hiding in your pantry.