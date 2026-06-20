Costco Vs Best Buy: Which Store Has Better Deals On Kitchen Appliances?
If you're in the market for a new fridge or dishwasher, you may already be aware that Costco and Best Buy are two prominent players on the appliance front. Though both pale in comparison to the market share held by Lowe's and Home Depot, Openbrand data pins Best Buy and Costco among the nation's top six appliance retailers as of the end of 2025. But if you're wondering which one actually has better deals on kitchen appliances, that would be Costco — usually.
Generally speaking, Costco offers better value in terms of longevity and customer service, which is why some believe you should always buy your new kitchen appliances there. Although in-store deals (and selection) are often limited, Costco has many kitchen appliances online, all of which offer complimentary delivery and installation as well as between $100 and nearly $2,000 in savings. For example, a Whirlpool 25-foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator is listed at $1,499.99 on Costco's website, but retails for over $1,659 at Home Depot. And like all Costco appliances, it comes with a two-year warranty and free 90-day returns (deals on certain models also include free haul-away of your old appliance). For comparison, the same fridge is also $1,499.99 at Best Buy, but delivery and Geek Squad protection come at additional costs. The flip side of this is that you need to purchase a Costco membership to take advantage, but since that's only $65 or $130 annually (depending on the tier), the savings could be well worth it.
Best Buy often has better selection and prices but may not have long-term value
While Costco carries a more curated lineup of refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges, Best Buy typically offers a noticeably larger inventory across a wider range of brands, both in-store and online (where you can also sort by budget-friendly picks to find the cheapest models). Sale prices are often better too — whereas Costco's over-the-range microwaves start at $399, for example, Best Buy has ones on sale (as of June 2026) under $200. There's also Best Buy's "Deal of the Day," which occasionally features appliances at lower price points.
You can also access further savings on some appliances if you have a Best Buy membership, but at $199.99 a year it's considerably higher than Costco's. Unless you're always looking for new devices, you might not get as much use out of it. Still, there are also Best Buy's seasonal sales to be on the lookout for, such as the Fourth of July 2026 sale, with 45% off and free delivery — on select appliances only, of course.
Either way, be sure to factor in additional expenses such as delivery fees, installation charges, and protection plans. While Best Buy's broader selection and competitive pricing can certainly make it an attractive option, Costco's bundled services and membership map provide greater value overall. So, along with avoiding other crucial kitchen appliance shopping mistakes, look beyond the price tags and pay close attention to the little details to make sure you're getting a deal that will last.