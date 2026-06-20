Costco Vs Best Buy: Which Store Has Better Deals On Kitchen Appliances?

If you're in the market for a new fridge or dishwasher, you may already be aware that Costco and Best Buy are two prominent players on the appliance front. Though both pale in comparison to the market share held by Lowe's and Home Depot, Openbrand data pins Best Buy and Costco among the nation's top six appliance retailers as of the end of 2025. But if you're wondering which one actually has better deals on kitchen appliances, that would be Costco — usually.

Generally speaking, Costco offers better value in terms of longevity and customer service, which is why some believe you should always buy your new kitchen appliances there. Although in-store deals (and selection) are often limited, Costco has many kitchen appliances online, all of which offer complimentary delivery and installation as well as between $100 and nearly $2,000 in savings. For example, a Whirlpool 25-foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator is listed at $1,499.99 on Costco's website, but retails for over $1,659 at Home Depot. And like all Costco appliances, it comes with a two-year warranty and free 90-day returns (deals on certain models also include free haul-away of your old appliance). For comparison, the same fridge is also $1,499.99 at Best Buy, but delivery and Geek Squad protection come at additional costs. The flip side of this is that you need to purchase a Costco membership to take advantage, but since that's only $65 or $130 annually (depending on the tier), the savings could be well worth it.