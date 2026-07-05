What Is The Average Shelf Life Of Dried Beans?

Dried beans are an underrated pantry staple. Sure, they take a little more prep than canned varieties, but it's easy to bypass the soaking time by tossing your dried beans into a pressure cooker, or turning dried beans into velvety baked beans in your Crock-Pot. If you're shopping on a budget (most of us are these days), dried beans are also typically cheaper than canned by up to 30 cents per serving. Dried beans are also higher in water soluble nutrients such as thiamin, folic acid, vitamin B6, and riboflavin, in addition to containing hefty doses of protein and fiber.

Stored correctly, dried beans also have fairly good longevity, staying fresh for at least a year (sometimes two) under the right circumstances. That means it's perfectly safe to keep a batch of dried beans in the back of your cabinet for emergency circumstances, or for whipping up some cozy stovetop calico beans when you haven't had time to go grocery shopping. Just keep them in a cool, dark, dry place in an airtight container, and you should be good to go.

Though dried beans don't technically go bad per se, after the two year mark they begin to lose their nutritional value, with near total nutrient loss after about five years. While they're still safe to eat and don't really need an expiration date, you should still label them with the date of storage to ensure you use them up before they lose their nutrient-packed goodness.