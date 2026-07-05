Cool Off With A Juicy 3-Ingredient Pineapple Cocktail That's So Easy To Make
Do you love the taste of tropical cocktails made with fresh pineapple juice but aren't always in the mood to down a frozen piña colada? While there's nothing particularly wrong with the whimsical, rum-based concoction, you may long to enjoy a more simplified pineapple juice cocktail to sip at your leisure. Fortunately, you can get everything you need with the chi chi cocktail. Made with only vodka, pineapple juice, and cream of coconut, this boozy beverage is simple to make and has a remarkably refreshing tropical taste. When it comes to the most underrated cocktails to enjoy during the summer, unlike a pineapple jalapeño margarita, the chi chi has a creamy, dessert-like vibe with just the right amount of sweetness.
For each cocktail, all you need to do is fill a shaker with ice, 1 ½ ounces of vodka, 1 ounce of cream of coconut, and your preferred amount of pineapple juice. If you already know how to choose the best pineapple juice for piña coladas, follow the same guidelines when it comes to building your next chi chi cocktail. As always, fresh pineapple juice is best. If you don't have a juicer, you can blend fresh, cut pineapple and strain the pulp, or stop by the supermarket and pick up pre-bottled or canned pineapple juice (ideally with no added sugar).
How to make the best chi chi at home
Due to the simplicity of this three-ingredient drink, there are plenty of creative ways to give your next round of chi chi cocktails a small yet significant upgrade. For starters, add a squeeze of fresh lime juice for additional brightness. Or, to give this cocktail a bit more color and concentrated sweetness, top your drink with a small pour of grenadine or pomegranate-infused simple syrup. You can also give this cocktail a nuttier flavor profile by incorporating a small amount of macadamia nut liqueur, which also pays homage to the drink's original recipe.
Whichever extras you decide to add, make sure the three primary ingredients of this recipe are of top quality. Besides using fresh pineapple juice (if possible), use pre-chilled vodka and a reputable brand of cream of coconut like Coco Lopez. Keep in mind, cream of coconut and coconut cream are not the same thing. Unlike standard coconut cream, cream of coconut is coconut cream that's been pre-sweetened. Cream of coconut also has a thick, pourable texture perfect for drinks and desserts.
Last but not least, when it comes to serving, consider elevating your chi chi with a garnish; think fresh pineapple, maraschino cherries, or a wedge of fresh lime. While you can certainly serve this cocktail blended with ice, it's traditionally served on the rocks for easy sipping. Better yet, elevate the tropical drink with crushed ice to better experience the varying flavors of vodka, pineapple, and coconut from start to finish.