Cool Off With A Juicy 3-Ingredient Pineapple Cocktail That's So Easy To Make

Do you love the taste of tropical cocktails made with fresh pineapple juice but aren't always in the mood to down a frozen piña colada? While there's nothing particularly wrong with the whimsical, rum-based concoction, you may long to enjoy a more simplified pineapple juice cocktail to sip at your leisure. Fortunately, you can get everything you need with the chi chi cocktail. Made with only vodka, pineapple juice, and cream of coconut, this boozy beverage is simple to make and has a remarkably refreshing tropical taste. When it comes to the most underrated cocktails to enjoy during the summer, unlike a pineapple jalapeño margarita, the chi chi has a creamy, dessert-like vibe with just the right amount of sweetness.

For each cocktail, all you need to do is fill a shaker with ice, 1 ½ ounces of vodka, 1 ounce of cream of coconut, and your preferred amount of pineapple juice. If you already know how to choose the best pineapple juice for piña coladas, follow the same guidelines when it comes to building your next chi chi cocktail. As always, fresh pineapple juice is best. If you don't have a juicer, you can blend fresh, cut pineapple and strain the pulp, or stop by the supermarket and pick up pre-bottled or canned pineapple juice (ideally with no added sugar).