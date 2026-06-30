Our Favorite Affordable Aldi Steak Is This Tender Cut That's Packed With Flavor

Sometimes you just want a nice steak you cooked at home without having to bust your budget. Some of the most common cuts you might grab from the grocery store or butcher are ribeyes, New York strips, filet mignons, and T-bones. But all of those cuts can be quite pricey. That's why it's refreshing when you can find inexpensive, quality beef at a chain grocery store — and Aldi definitely meets those criteria.

Chowhound reviewed and ranked 12 different cuts offered by Aldi, and several of them were on point. But we thought the best of the bunch was Aldi's Black Angus skirt steak. At just $11.99 per pound, it's a steal, given today's beef prices. And not only does this skirt steak deliver on price, it also delivers on quality. According to our reviewer, "Cooked to medium, the steak is bright pink and incredibly tender, with a perfectly mild and buttery beef flavor to match."

The skirt steak beat out other great options from Aldi, including the boneless Black Angus ribeye and the Black Angus petite sirloin steaks — both of which are also quite affordable and offer excellent flavor and texture. But the Aldi steak you need to try is no doubt the Black Angus skirt steak. Just know that you cook it very differently from cuts you may be more accustomed to.