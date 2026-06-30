Our Favorite Affordable Aldi Steak Is This Tender Cut That's Packed With Flavor
Sometimes you just want a nice steak you cooked at home without having to bust your budget. Some of the most common cuts you might grab from the grocery store or butcher are ribeyes, New York strips, filet mignons, and T-bones. But all of those cuts can be quite pricey. That's why it's refreshing when you can find inexpensive, quality beef at a chain grocery store — and Aldi definitely meets those criteria.
Chowhound reviewed and ranked 12 different cuts offered by Aldi, and several of them were on point. But we thought the best of the bunch was Aldi's Black Angus skirt steak. At just $11.99 per pound, it's a steal, given today's beef prices. And not only does this skirt steak deliver on price, it also delivers on quality. According to our reviewer, "Cooked to medium, the steak is bright pink and incredibly tender, with a perfectly mild and buttery beef flavor to match."
The skirt steak beat out other great options from Aldi, including the boneless Black Angus ribeye and the Black Angus petite sirloin steaks — both of which are also quite affordable and offer excellent flavor and texture. But the Aldi steak you need to try is no doubt the Black Angus skirt steak. Just know that you cook it very differently from cuts you may be more accustomed to.
Cooking your Aldi skirt steak to perfection makes it even better
It's best to cook skirt steak to medium rare to medium, as it can become tough if overcooked, even when it's as high-quality as the Aldi version. The best methods are grilling it or, even better, searing it in a sizzling cast-iron pan. Both ways impart a delicious smokiness (though grilling does it better), but searing creates a beautiful crust with even more flavor. When cooked properly, your Aldi skirt steak will have a crisp (but not burnt) exterior with a juicy and tender interior with plenty of flavor, especially if you marinate it first.
That's because skirt steak is on the thinner side, and its open fibers absorb plenty of marinade. The basics of a good marinade include four ingredient categories: acid, fat, seasonings, and aromatics. A simple recipe includes soy sauce, lemon juice, olive oil, and some dried herbs, like rosemary and thyme. Let the skirt steak marinate in the fridge for up to eight hours, then pat dry before cooking. The marinade adds plenty of flavor while also giving the skirt steak a nice texture. Just be sure you don't over-marinate your skirt steak, or the texture will be funky. Marinated skirt steak works beautifully in tacos as carne asada or alongside some mashed potatoes and a vegetable. You can also include it as the feature ingredient in an adobo ranch steak taco bowl. However you cook it, you'll be happy with the flavor of the Aldi skirt steak and even happier with the price.