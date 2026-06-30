Sprinkle This Seasoning Into Pot Roast And Taste The Magic

The concept of umami is nothing new. First identified in the early 1900s in Japan, it factors in to many of our most essential dishes. One dish that does well with a boost of umami flavor? Pot roast. Luckily, we've got just the thing to bring the most savory goodness to this classic dish: mushroom powder.

Essentially, mushroom powder is as stated on the tin: mushrooms that have been dehydrated and blended into a fine powder. It's perfect for sprinkling into stews, sauces, and whatever else you might wish. Since mushrooms are one of the most potent sources of umami, it gives a great flavor boost to your pot roast, complementing the rich beef flavors, rounding out the gravy, and adding a little bit more depth to the veggies. Simply add a tablespoon to your aromatics as you saute them before adding the roast to braise. Cooking your mushroom powder helps unlock all those beautiful, complex, and quintessentially umami flavors.