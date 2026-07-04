Not Burgers Or Fish Sandwiches: Culver's Customers Say This Sandwich Is The Most Underrated
If you live in the Midwest, you may be familiar with the iconic fast food chain Culver's. Known for its delicious ButterBurgers and other tasty menu items, Culver's is the place to go if you live in one of the 26 states in which the restaurant has locations. While the famous ButterBurger is a must buy item on a trip to Culver's, there is one sandwich that many loyal customers say is completely underrated: the pork loin sandwich.
The sandwich includes a breaded piece of pork in between a toasted and buttered kaiser roll. While it may not seem particularly striking, customers say this sandwich is surprisingly delicious and flavorful. As one Facebook user wrote, "It's meaty, not too fried, and doesn't have the texture of a fritter." Many customers agree that it's an even better option than the chicken sandwich, and tastes even better with ingredients like condiments, grilled onions, cheddar. (The sandwich doesn't automatically come with cheese, but it makes for a great add-on.) A pork loin sandwich may not be the first thing you'd reach for, but it might be worth a shot, because Culver's customers swear by this menu item.
Should the pork loin sandwich be your new go-to?
While many customers have great things to say about Culver's pork loin sandwich, others aren't the biggest fans of this item (we've even reported that it's a sandwich to be avoided, though it doesn't taste bad). Many reviews mention the sandwich being way too dry to enjoy, with little to no flavor.
In response to a positive review of the sandwich, one Redditor wrote in the r/Culvers subredit, "I tried it once and it tasted like dry nothing. Either we have different tastes or the one I had was terrible." Pork loin sandwiches are a popular Midwestern meal in states such as Iowa and Indiana, and customers seem to have a better experience with the sandwich there. One customer mentioned that the pork loin sandwich differs drastically from store to store, with some being bland and others being crispy and flavorful. Many suggest trying the sandwich with sourdough bread instead of the kaiser roll, or with a sauce to add moisture if you find it to be dry.
While the pork loin sandwich sounds delicious on paper, customers remain divided. In fact, maybe the negative reviews contribute to why those who love it see it as overrated. If you're someone who enjoys pork, the pork tenderloin sandwich may become your new order. It's at least worth a try — but keep in mind that your experience could go either way.