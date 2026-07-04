Not Burgers Or Fish Sandwiches: Culver's Customers Say This Sandwich Is The Most Underrated

While many customers have great things to say about Culver's pork loin sandwich, others aren't the biggest fans of this item (we've even reported that it's a sandwich to be avoided, though it doesn't taste bad). Many reviews mention the sandwich being way too dry to enjoy, with little to no flavor.

In response to a positive review of the sandwich, one Redditor wrote in the r/Culvers subredit, "I tried it once and it tasted like dry nothing. Either we have different tastes or the one I had was terrible." Pork loin sandwiches are a popular Midwestern meal in states such as Iowa and Indiana, and customers seem to have a better experience with the sandwich there. One customer mentioned that the pork loin sandwich differs drastically from store to store, with some being bland and others being crispy and flavorful. Many suggest trying the sandwich with sourdough bread instead of the kaiser roll, or with a sauce to add moisture if you find it to be dry.

While the pork loin sandwich sounds delicious on paper, customers remain divided. In fact, maybe the negative reviews contribute to why those who love it see it as overrated. If you're someone who enjoys pork, the pork tenderloin sandwich may become your new order. It's at least worth a try — but keep in mind that your experience could go either way.