Not Cubes Or Balls: Use This For Perfectly Cut Watermelon With A Creative Twist
Cutting a watermelon into wedges or cubes is practically second nature, but next time you're serving the fruit as a snack for kids or want the platter to look a bit more special, reach for a cookie cooker instead. There are some bad ways to cut watermelon that create more work when eating, and then there are ways like this that instantly make the whole experience feel that much more creative, with no fancy knife skills required. Depending on the cookie cutters you have on hand, you could cut thick slices of watermelon into the likes of stars, flowers, hearts, animals, or any other shape they are sold in.
First, slice the watermelon into thick slabs, at least an inch or so thick, as thin slices are more likely to collapse when you wedge the cookie cutter in. Then press the cutter of your choice firmly through the flesh. You will end up with leftover scraps around each cut-out, but those pieces do not need to go to waste — they're perfect for throwing into smoothies, chopping into fruit salads, or blending into refreshing agua fresca.
Tricks to make cookie cutter watermelon even better, plus ways to serve the fun shapes
There are a few practical considerations to take into account for this method. For one, less intricate shapes will hold together much better than delicate designs with narrow points or flimsy edges. The last thing you want to do is try and cut through the fruit only for it all to fall apart. Also, chilling the watermelon (similar to how you'd chill cookie dough) before cutting can help it stay together better. If you're cutting them ahead of time, store the pieces in a single layer so they don't stick together, or pop a parchment paper between layers to help preserve their shape.
This cookie cutter watermelon trick isn't just about making fruit look cute. Having the watermelon in little shapes, especially if you freeze them first, makes them easier for smaller hands to pick up and eat. As a result, they would make a great addition for a children's birthday party (and the adults in the room will appreciate the extra effort). They're also be a great way to jazz up fruit skewers, platters, and dessert garnishes, or they could be used as cocktail garnishes for more grown up parties. You can serve them as they are, but you could also pickle them or soak the watermelon in pickle juice for a tangy, sour snack. This is the kind of idea that is so simple but given the way it can produce a real centerpiece-worthy addition to your summer table, you'll wonder why you didn't think of cutting watermelon like this sooner.