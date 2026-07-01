Not Cubes Or Balls: Use This For Perfectly Cut Watermelon With A Creative Twist

There are a few practical considerations to take into account for this method. For one, less intricate shapes will hold together much better than delicate designs with narrow points or flimsy edges. The last thing you want to do is try and cut through the fruit only for it all to fall apart. Also, chilling the watermelon (similar to how you'd chill cookie dough) before cutting can help it stay together better. If you're cutting them ahead of time, store the pieces in a single layer so they don't stick together, or pop a parchment paper between layers to help preserve their shape.

This cookie cutter watermelon trick isn't just about making fruit look cute. Having the watermelon in little shapes, especially if you freeze them first, makes them easier for smaller hands to pick up and eat. As a result, they would make a great addition for a children's birthday party (and the adults in the room will appreciate the extra effort). They're also be a great way to jazz up fruit skewers, platters, and dessert garnishes, or they could be used as cocktail garnishes for more grown up parties. You can serve them as they are, but you could also pickle them or soak the watermelon in pickle juice for a tangy, sour snack. This is the kind of idea that is so simple but given the way it can produce a real centerpiece-worthy addition to your summer table, you'll wonder why you didn't think of cutting watermelon like this sooner.