The Worst Way To Cut Watermelon Just Creates More Work When You're Eating It

A watermelon is one of the heftiest foods you'll find yourself cutting in the kitchen, and how one goes about it makes a huge impact on the eating experience. The first cut is always the most daunting to make on a watermelon, what with its large size, round shape that refuses to stay put on a flat surface, and thick waxy skin that threatens to make the knife slip right off. Start cutting a watermelon the wrong way, and it can sometimes be difficult to change strategies halfway through, resulting in awkwardly shaped pieces that don't display well and aren't the easiest to eat. The fact that there are so many ways to section a watermelon is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it makes the fruit versatile to serve in a variety of formats — cubed in a salad, hand-held sticks, rounds, and even made into fun shapes using a melon baller or a cookie cutter. However, there is one shape that absolutely does the watermelon no favors, and unfortunately, it's what most people new to handling the fruit tend to do first — the wedge.

The half-moon wedge is the most popular way of visually representing watermelon. It's how you see it everywhere, from films and paintings to even emojis of the fruit, which is why one may be tempted to cut it like that. However, steer clear of the big half-moon wedge unless you want to have a tough time eating it and be left with a mess to clean up afterwards. Sure, the rind makes it easy to hold and eat, but most people will have to use both hands to eat a large watermelon wedge, so the convenience factor gets washed away, too.