Soak Watermelon In This Liquid Gold For A Tangy, Sour Snack

If you only know watermelon as a sweet treat, mixed into a fruit salad or eaten from the rind on a hot summer's day, you're missing a trick. Simply soaking watermelon in some pickle juice transforms this fruit altogether, taking it from a dessert-like snack to one that is tangy, salty, sour, and sweet all at the same time.

If we're losing you, stay with us, because this actually taps into a familiar flavor contrast and isn't as outlandish as it may seem. Many people grew up sprinkling salt over watermelon at family cookouts, or even pairing the fruit with salty, tangy varieties of cheese like feta. So pickle juice is a riff on the same concept, the salt- and vinegar-laden brine easily seeps into the watermelon (thanks to the watermelon being 92% water) to create a stunning and sharp sour-sweet contrast.

It's also a clever trick for times when you've brought home a large melon from the store only to realize you won't get through it all quickly. Pickling will preserve its longevity a little more, keeping it fresh for two to three weeks in the fridge. And not only is it a creative way to use leftover watermelon, it's also a great trick for using up the pickle juice left at the end of the jar. The truth is, you can basically quick pickle anything and everything, so watermelon is just another example of how a good brine can work magic.