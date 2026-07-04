For Burgers With Better Flavor, Use This $2 Pantry Staple

Burgers are such a great canvas for a wide variety of flavors. From sweet to savory to crunchy to creamy, it's hard to go wrong when you're coming up with a creative way to top off a burger hot off of the grill (or the griddle, or the stove). We've got a topping idea you may not have tried yet: crispy fried onions. Let's be clear — we're talking about the crispy fried onions you'd usually put on top of a green bean casserole (or mac and cheese, if you're in the mood for a flavorful crunch), not the soft, caramelized onions you'd get from frying them with oil or butter in a pan (although the latter can be great on a burger as well). Pro tip: If you're on a budget and want to purchase some, head to the produce section and find the salad toppers — you should be able to find a bag of fried onions for less than $2 (pricing may vary depending on location, of course).

Crispy fried onions add a nice onion flavor that's not overpowering, as well as a texture that plays perfectly with the softness of the bun. It can be a little bit tough to get them to stay put on top of your burger, especially if you're not using any other toppings (more on that in just a moment), so you may want to serve extra fried onions on the side so that you can add more to your burger as you're eating it. If you really want amp up the onion flavor of your meal, take some time to make the absolute best homemade onion rings — we promise, they're well worth the effort, and they'll pair perfectly with the fried onions on top of your burger.