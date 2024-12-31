Top Your Mac And Cheese With One Fried Ingredient For A Flavorful Crunch
From holiday dinners to midnight snacks, we're always down to discover a better mac and cheese recipe. And even when you have a favorite recipe, there are always ingredients that can make your mac and cheese better. Whether you're crafting a gourmet dish from scratch or simply upgrading a boxed version, adding a crispy topping is a surefire way to elevate flavor and texture. When it comes to crunchy toppings, breadcrumbs are usually the go-to, but we've got something with a little more zing: French fried onions.
Unlike plain breadcrumbs, French fried onions offer not only a satisfying crunch, but also a salty, umami flavor that complements the rich, gooey cheese perfectly. They're quick and easy to use as well. Just sprinkle a handful on top of your mac and cheese, and voilà: instant perfection. Since they're already crispy, you don't even have to worry about putting anything in the oven.
You could even pair those crispy onions with the right cheese for a next-level mac. Sharp cheddar gives it that classic, robust cheesy flavor, while creamy gruyère can add a hint of nuttiness. Try smoked gouda for a rich smokiness, or even some blue cheese to enhance the slight tanginess of the onions – both are underrated cheeses you should mix into your mac and cheese. If you want something that tastes just as fancy but takes half the effort, you can even use a good brand of boxed mac and cheese. Consider trying a white cheddar variation to pair with that onion-y flavor, and sprinkle those crunchy bits on top before serving.
More toppings to upgrade your mac and cheese
French fried onions are a fantastic way to add a crunch to mac and cheese, and you can keep getting creative for even more flavor. Add some sauteed mushrooms or a can of cream of mushroom soup to the mac and cheese, ideally with gruyère. The earthy flavor of mushrooms complements the richness of the cheese while adding extra texture. If you're in the mood for a heartier dish, try incorporating caramelized onions into the mix for a sweet contrast to the fried onions.
There are lots of other crunchy toppings that you can add to your mac and cheese besides French fried onions, too. Crushed potato chips bring a salty, nostalgic flair. Barbecue chips, in particular, add a smoky sweetness. For tang that's similar to French fried onions, add some dill pickle-flavored chips on top. Panko breadcrumbs tossed in melted butter and Parmesan cheese offer a lighter, more delicate crunch. You could even make it spicy with crumbled jalapeño chips or crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos to really kick it up a notch.
If you're into nuts, toasted almonds or walnuts offer a satisfying crunch and a touch of earthiness. Even crispy bacon bits or pancetta can take your mac to new savory heights. Want to keep it veggie-forward? Try roasted Brussels sprouts chips or crispy shallots for a sophisticated edge. There's no wrong way to do mac and cheese, just endless ways to make it your own. From fried onions to potato chips, keep it crunchy and thank us later.