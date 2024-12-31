Top Your Mac And Cheese With One Fried Ingredient For A Flavorful Crunch

From holiday dinners to midnight snacks, we're always down to discover a better mac and cheese recipe. And even when you have a favorite recipe, there are always ingredients that can make your mac and cheese better. Whether you're crafting a gourmet dish from scratch or simply upgrading a boxed version, adding a crispy topping is a surefire way to elevate flavor and texture. When it comes to crunchy toppings, breadcrumbs are usually the go-to, but we've got something with a little more zing: French fried onions.

Unlike plain breadcrumbs, French fried onions offer not only a satisfying crunch, but also a salty, umami flavor that complements the rich, gooey cheese perfectly. They're quick and easy to use as well. Just sprinkle a handful on top of your mac and cheese, and voilà: instant perfection. Since they're already crispy, you don't even have to worry about putting anything in the oven.

You could even pair those crispy onions with the right cheese for a next-level mac. Sharp cheddar gives it that classic, robust cheesy flavor, while creamy gruyère can add a hint of nuttiness. Try smoked gouda for a rich smokiness, or even some blue cheese to enhance the slight tanginess of the onions – both are underrated cheeses you should mix into your mac and cheese. If you want something that tastes just as fancy but takes half the effort, you can even use a good brand of boxed mac and cheese. Consider trying a white cheddar variation to pair with that onion-y flavor, and sprinkle those crunchy bits on top before serving.