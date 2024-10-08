The Cheese Choice Ree Drummond Adds To Her Perfect Burgers

Whether you're satisfying a fast-food craving or savoring the best version of a classic at a restaurant, most cheeseburgers you encounter in the wild are served with a slice of bright yellow American or cheddar cheese. And if you're trying to replicate that restaurant experience in your kitchen or on the grill, you're probably reaching for those same familiar favorites. Neither cheese is a surprising choice given the fact that both bring a dose of color, melt quickly, and add a sharp, salty taste.

But for an even more flavorful burger, Ree Drummond recommends giving another cheese a chance. "If you think you're not a big blue cheese fan, please give it a try on this burger," says the Pioneer Woman on her blog. "The tanginess/sharpness is like nothing else." Creamy and pungent, blue cheese is the perfect choice for a cheese-lovers cheeseburger. The tanginess of the cheese cuts through the other burger seasonings and its saltiness brings out the flavor from your beef.

Drummond doesn't just swap American for blue, however. Her perfect burger is designed to complement the funky flavor blue cheese provides. Between the bounds of a crusty, seedy Kaiser roll, Drummond layers her patties with a spicy, tabasco-powered mayo and caramelized red onions. For each burger, she then crumbles on half a cup of blue cheese as the beef finishes cooking. "The blue cheese won't be melted, but it'll be nice and soft," she says. Add a few greens and you're good to go.