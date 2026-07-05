The Hands-Down Best Kirkland Signature Cheese To Buy At Costco In 2026
In the culinary world, cheese can be pretty divisive. Some prefer it strong, others enjoy it mild. There are cheeses that are funky and overpowering, and those that are smooth and silky. Among the many products Costco sells via its Kirkland Signature brand, its cheese offerings are pretty decent overall. But, in our opinion, the bulk retailer's best offering is its Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano.
After tasting and ranking eight Kirkland Signature cheeses from Costco, this Parmigiano Reggiano stood out the most. It's the real deal, cut from massive wheels and sourced straight from the Italian brand Formaggi Zanetti. Imported cheeses aren't known for being cheap, but Costco manages to sell its Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano for around $18 per pound. That's quite a bit less than similar stores charge for the same kind of cheese (in some cases, up to $24 per pound). Ultimately, we found this cheese perfect for serving on a charcuterie board or simply grating, shaving, or shredding onto your dish. At around $28 for a 1½-pound wedge, you're getting high-quality cheese at a very reasonable price — exactly what you might expect from Costco.
A Parmigiano Reggiano with glowing reviews
Italy takes its cheese seriously, and this one meets the country's stringent "Protected Designation of Origin" criteria, ensuring its regional pedigree. It's aged for two years — typical of most Parmigiano Reggiano — which gives it a bit of floral sweetness and nuttiness to balance the cheese's overall salinity. In addition to the large wedge, Costco also sells this cheese pre-grated for $21.55 per pound.
Overall, the reviews are glowing. One Redditor offers ideas on how to use it, writing, "It up levels any quick food. It's a great way to make red sauce, pasta, pesto or pizza taste gourmet. Try a spoonful in your mashed potatoes!" Other members suggest saving the rind after using the whole block and letting it simmer in tomato sauce to add even more flavor to pasta dishes — you can also toss it in your homemade broth.
Now with more than 920 warehouse locations worldwide — including 634 in the United States alone — Costco's Kirkland Signature products have helped the chain become a global force. This Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is just another example of that. Based on our own review and comments online, it's a fantastic cheese that's great on its own and adds tons of flavor to just about any dish.