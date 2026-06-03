I Tried And Ranked 8 Kirkland Signature Cheeses From Costco

Costco's exclusive private-label brand, Kirkland Signature, has found its way into the cheese aisle, with an impressive lineup of both basic buys and imported high-pedigree options like Parmigiano Reggiano and Manchego. Buying cheese in bulk has its advantages, especially when you purchase it at a membership-only wholesale warehouse club like Costco. Compared to most grocery stores with cheese departments that only sell smaller selections of pre-cut cheeses, you're able to get bigger pieces at a significantly smaller price point per pound.

While you won't have the personalized hospitality and expertise of a professional cheesemonger at Costco, the heavily discounted prices make up for that small setback in service — especially if you already know what you want to buy and what to avoid. If you're hesitant to make one of these purchases, I will gladly offer my help as your cheesy advisor in this article. As a Certified Cheese Professional accredited through the American Cheese Society and an assistant manager of a specialty foods department, I definitely know a thing or two about purchasing (and eating) cheese. And as a Costco Gold Star Member, I have personally shopped at the warehouse to buy cheese for large catering events and for my own household meal prepping. Along with a few friends and family members, who are self-described cheese enthusiasts, see how we decided to rank eight different Kirkland Signature cheeses from worst to best.