The Kirkland Brand Cheese Costco Shoppers Adore (And It's Loaded With Protein)

Cheese-lovers don't need convincing to set aside some of their grocery budget for something creamy, aged, and easy on the taste buds. An added benefit is when the cheese is raved about by other shoppers, which is the case with the Kirkland Signature aged Parmigiano Reggiano shredded cheese. The cheese isn't just a tasty addition to your meals, it's also protein-rich: one serving, aka a tablespoon, offers 2 grams of protein.

The Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano cheese has been a pretty big deal for a while now, with some shoppers curious about who makes the Costco brand's cheese, and others willing to shift from the block version to this shredded one. The shredded cheese is aged over 24 months, which provides an even richer taste to enjoy. It is imported from Italy, the home of Parmigiano Reggiano. As far as cheeses go, Parmigiano Reggiano is known to be high in protein, since this type of cheese must be aged for at least one year. The longer the cheese ages, the more concentrated the protein in each serving becomes over time. While some look to a dollop of cottage cheese for a boost in protein, it's worth considering this Costco favorite as well. The cheese also has a rating of 4.7 on the Costco website, with the majority being 5-star ratings, a sign that Costco shoppers highly enjoy this Italian dairy product.