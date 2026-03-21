The Kirkland Brand Cheese Costco Shoppers Adore (And It's Loaded With Protein)
Cheese-lovers don't need convincing to set aside some of their grocery budget for something creamy, aged, and easy on the taste buds. An added benefit is when the cheese is raved about by other shoppers, which is the case with the Kirkland Signature aged Parmigiano Reggiano shredded cheese. The cheese isn't just a tasty addition to your meals, it's also protein-rich: one serving, aka a tablespoon, offers 2 grams of protein.
The Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano cheese has been a pretty big deal for a while now, with some shoppers curious about who makes the Costco brand's cheese, and others willing to shift from the block version to this shredded one. The shredded cheese is aged over 24 months, which provides an even richer taste to enjoy. It is imported from Italy, the home of Parmigiano Reggiano. As far as cheeses go, Parmigiano Reggiano is known to be high in protein, since this type of cheese must be aged for at least one year. The longer the cheese ages, the more concentrated the protein in each serving becomes over time. While some look to a dollop of cottage cheese for a boost in protein, it's worth considering this Costco favorite as well. The cheese also has a rating of 4.7 on the Costco website, with the majority being 5-star ratings, a sign that Costco shoppers highly enjoy this Italian dairy product.
What Costco shoppers have to say about the Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano shredded cheese
It's easy to get lost in the array of options when exploring Costco's aisles, but some reviews indicate that this Kirkland Signature cheese finds its way into many shopping carts in the end. On the Costco website, one shopper praised the cheese, explaining that it is "an excellent high-quality product for the price." The shredded cheese costs around $20 for 1 pound of shredded cheese (depending on your store location). Another shopper highlighted that "This cheese is excellent for usage in many different dishes. I like it sprinkled on fresh tomato slices and balsamic, fresh bread, or salads. Slightly salty — it works." In this way, it works as a great protein boost for salads, sandwiches, and as most fans mention, pizzas and pastas.
There are some shoppers who are not keen on the idea of shredded cheese and feel that the block of Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano lasts longer than the shredded kind. In one Reddit thread, a user shared that the Costco cheese barely lasted a week refrigerated before it became vulnerable to mold. Others, however, are fans of the shredded cheese and appreciate its chunky texture and how alike it is to the kind eaten in Italy. Ultimately, the way you enjoy the cheese depends heavily on your preference and the way you plan to incorporate it into your meals (and protein goals).