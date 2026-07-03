For years, American blended whiskey has been considered an inferior product to other categories, like bourbon, and not without reason. Historically, it was made using various adulterants. Even today, U.S. federal law allows blended whiskeys to incorporate up to 80% neutral grain spirits along with additives like flavoring agents. But there's a growing group of innovators who over the past few years have been transforming the category, and 2026 seems to be shaping up to be a breakout year for blended whiskey.

"After Prohibition, 'blended' became a dirty word in America. We never accepted that premise," Ari Sussman, the whiskey maker for Whiskey JYPSI, told Chowhound. Whiskey JYPSI, along with brands like Proof and Wood, Traveller Whiskey, and Barrell Craft Spirits, among others, have been creating award-winning blends that take the best straight whiskeys from various distilleries to craft spirits that are greater than the sum of their parts. And consumers are catching on.

"2026 is looking to be a major year for growth in the American blended whiskey category because whiskey drinkers are more adventurous than ever," Harlen Wheatley, the master distiller for Buffalo Trace Distillery, said. While Buffalo Trace is famous for its award-winning bourbons, Wheatley, who has been the master distiller there for more than 20 years, worked with Grammy Award-winning musician Chris Stapleton to produce the blended Traveller Whiskey.