Kansas City Put Bomb Pops On The Map As The Iconic Popsicle We Know And Love Today
Each summer season, there's one popsicle that remains a warm weather staple. The Bomb Pop, which you may remember getting from ice cream trucks growing up, is the epitome of a refreshing summer treat. This red, white, and blue pop has flavors of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry in its iconic rocket shape. While this popsicle may have been a favorite around the nation for generations, the history behind the sweet treat starts in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Bomb Pop was created in July 1955 by the James S. Merritt Company in Kansas City. Two men, James Merritt and Durant "Doc" Abernathy, took inspiration at the height of the Cold War to create a popsicle that reflected America's pride. The two had started their ice cream-making journey in Memphis, Tennessee together working at the Southern Ice Cream company, which turned into a passion that led to their own business. The Bomb Pop was a hit across the country, and is still an essential for all summertime gatherings.
The Bomb Pop remained under ownership of Merritt Foods (as the James S. Merritt Company was eventually renamed) until its shutdown in 1991, and Wells Enterprises has owned the pop since. The Bomb Pop isn't the only iconic dessert from the Wells brand; this company also owns Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Blue Ribbon Classics, and it's even behind Walmart's Great Value ice cream.
How Bomb Pops are enjoyed today
While the Bomb Pop is tasty in its original form, there have been many variations on the popsicle over the years. Today, you can get just about any flavor of a Bomb Pop — from Berry Burst to Banana Fudge. There have even been speculations over the patriotic treat's size, with some people claiming the popsicle has shrunk over time, although the iconic rocket shape will likely never change. People have gotten creative with ways to eat these pops, like turning them into a Bomb Pop cocktail with red, white, and blue layers and a Bomb Pop dunked in the top as a garnish. Others have even taken matters into their own hands and created a homemade version with Bomb Pop ice molds, using red and blue Kool-Aid and heavy cream with limeade for a thick middle layer. No matter how you choose to enjoy your Bomb Pop, the taste will always hit the spot.
You can find Bomb Pops at just about any grocery store for around $3 a box. If you're planning to host an Independence Day cookout, make sure the treat is added to your Fourth of July shopping list – summer isn't the same without them.