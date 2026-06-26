Kansas City Put Bomb Pops On The Map As The Iconic Popsicle We Know And Love Today

Each summer season, there's one popsicle that remains a warm weather staple. The Bomb Pop, which you may remember getting from ice cream trucks growing up, is the epitome of a refreshing summer treat. This red, white, and blue pop has flavors of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry in its iconic rocket shape. While this popsicle may have been a favorite around the nation for generations, the history behind the sweet treat starts in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Bomb Pop was created in July 1955 by the James S. Merritt Company in Kansas City. Two men, James Merritt and Durant "Doc" Abernathy, took inspiration at the height of the Cold War to create a popsicle that reflected America's pride. The two had started their ice cream-making journey in Memphis, Tennessee together working at the Southern Ice Cream company, which turned into a passion that led to their own business. The Bomb Pop was a hit across the country, and is still an essential for all summertime gatherings.

The Bomb Pop remained under ownership of Merritt Foods (as the James S. Merritt Company was eventually renamed) until its shutdown in 1991, and Wells Enterprises has owned the pop since. The Bomb Pop isn't the only iconic dessert from the Wells brand; this company also owns Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Blue Ribbon Classics, and it's even behind Walmart's Great Value ice cream.