The Company That's Behind Walmart's Great Value Ice Cream

If you shop at Walmart, you've certainly come across its Great Value line of products. The warehouse chain's in-house brand has a catalogue of alternatives to many major brands, from fast food copycat sauces to the best frozen breakfast burritos. One of the most appreciated is Great Value ice cream, and although it may cost less than some of its competitors, a few of these brands are produced by the same parent company that's behind Walmart's ice cream: Wells Enterprises, formerly Wells Dairy.

While it may not be mentioned on the company site, Wells Enterprises is the maker behind Walmart's Great Value ice cream. Although it started off as a simple delivery cart in Le Mars, Iowa, circa 1915, Wells has manufactured ice cream since 1925. Since then, it's remained in Iowa, but the company has gone on to become the world's largest family-owned and managed producer of the dessert. In 2022, it was acquired by the Ferrero Group, which also owns Ferrero Rocher, Famous Amos, and Nutella, as well as Nestlé USA's candy brands.

As it develops other major ice cream brands, Wells uses the same quality ingredients when producing Walmart's long-standing generic brand. Wells' strategy has earned a consumer following for Great Value as a delicious alternative to major names like Häagen-Dazs and Breyers.