Don't Forget These 21 Essentials For Your Fourth Of July Cookout Grocery List

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The Fourth of July is summertime's premier home cooking holiday. It's one national celebration where it's actually more convenient to fire up the grill than it is to coordinate with a caterer. But Independence Day menu planning can also start to seem so simple that it becomes all too easy to forget about some pretty critical items, so you'll want to keep this list of cookout essentials handy as you head to the supermarket or grocery store. Assume these goods are just too obvious to overlook at your own peril.

For an even more excellent Fourth of July fête, peruse our expert side dish selecting strategy for this and all of your optimal barbecues. You can also give the classic red, white, and blue-themed cuisine more of a protein punch with our American flag snack board. Use this list as your guide and feel free to add any ancillary foodstuffs that pop up along the way to personalize your shopping and ensure the requisite number of tasty stars and stripes for your own patriotic crew.