Don't Forget These 21 Essentials For Your Fourth Of July Cookout Grocery List
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The Fourth of July is summertime's premier home cooking holiday. It's one national celebration where it's actually more convenient to fire up the grill than it is to coordinate with a caterer. But Independence Day menu planning can also start to seem so simple that it becomes all too easy to forget about some pretty critical items, so you'll want to keep this list of cookout essentials handy as you head to the supermarket or grocery store. Assume these goods are just too obvious to overlook at your own peril.
For an even more excellent Fourth of July fête, peruse our expert side dish selecting strategy for this and all of your optimal barbecues. You can also give the classic red, white, and blue-themed cuisine more of a protein punch with our American flag snack board. Use this list as your guide and feel free to add any ancillary foodstuffs that pop up along the way to personalize your shopping and ensure the requisite number of tasty stars and stripes for your own patriotic crew.
Hot dogs and hamburgers
This is what we mean by the most easily forgotten essentials. Hot dogs and hamburgers are especially readily missed if you're among those who toss the most perishable items into carts at the end of a shopping trip to extend their refrigeration for as long as possible. It might help to add them to your list twice, both at the beginning and as a reminder at the end for extra precaution.
Your alternative protein
The most ambitious cookouts will also throw things like barbecue chicken, bratwursts, or skewered shrimp on the grill. And it's not the thought that counts in this case; explicitly add this little extra to your list, or risk making a last-minute grocery store run if your main proteins happen to run out.
The right number of buns
A lot of hot dog packages and the requisite buns are famously sold in mismatched quantities. This might also apply if you're buying pre-made burger patties. Do the math before you shop so you don't end up scrambling for an emergency meat holder at the last minute.
Your vegan and/or vegetarian option
A pal may have only recently switched to a plant-based diet, or a plus-one might avoid all animal products. A great host will have things like veggie, black bean, or portobello burgers at the ready in any case. Just remember that you may also want to cook them separately from any meat to keep your vegan/vegetarian options from any cross-contamination.
Premade condiments
Relying on a guesstimate of how much ketchup you have in the refrigerator will not save you from a trip back to the store. Take inventory of what you have before you make your dedicated Independence Day shopping trip (including expiration dates) to be certain that you have the full complement of sauces, relishes, and whole pickles for the big day.
DIY veggie toppings
Planning to serve sliced tomatoes, peppers, raw onions, or corn cobs with your burgers and dogs is not the same as actually serving them. Make sure to add these essential veggies to your cart.
Fresh fruits
Fourth of July tends to lend itself to some of our nation's greatest processed foodstuffs. Add at least a little freshness via easy watermelon slices, a tub of blueberries, or a simple fruit salad.
Salt and pepper
Nobody expects you to haul out your entire spice rack, but these staple seasonings are compulsory for dressing up what might otherwise be some well-meaning guest's bland pasta salad. Make sure you have salt and pepper shakers on hand.
Sliced cheese
For a lot of people, cheese is a de facto burger topping, not an "extra." It's also easy to forget because it's not a main, nor is it a condiment exactly. So what it should be, first and foremost, is on your shopping list. American and cheddar are both wise cheeseburger choices.
Chips, particularly plain ones
Do you just love the prickly sourness of sea salt and vinegar chips, or the finger coating dust on the vaguely barbecue variety? Great, pile 'em on, but be sure to grab a bag of plain ones for the less adventurous palates in your group, too. An extra stash of chips can also be a lifesaver if your prepared sides fail in some way.
Classic premade sides
Speaking of sides, you might not want to make every little thing from scratch. Pick up a few tubs of potato salad, coleslaw, or whatever else your local store does best, and skip a little bit of the boiling and chopping at home.
No-fuss desserts
Shop right and your guests may not have room for dessert, but it's still nice to offer a sweet treat after all that standard cookout meat. Prepackaged ice cream sandwiches, sundae cones, and more shelf stable goodies like two-bite brownies are all ideal for this very occasion.
Beverages
The most glorious Fourth of July spread will still fall short if you forget the drinks. And that doesn't just mean beer, wine, and liquor. You actually may have to try even harder to remember your soft drinks when you're planning a particularly boozy affair. Make sure not to forget about the non-drinkers in the mix. Even ABV-friendly folks may want to switch to soda, seltzer, or sparkling water after a while.
Drink garnishes
While we're invoking spirits, lemon and lime slices or a few sprigs of fresh mint can make something like the humble gin and tonic in a plastic cup feel more like a cocktail versus a mixed drink with near zero effort. You can even pick up a jar of olives for martinis or seasonings like Tajín for rims.
Ice
Plan to run out of ice before you have to make an unplanned ice run.
Disposable plates, cups, napkins, and utensils
This is another whole aisle of the market that's all too easy to ignore, but what good are those perfectly grilled burgers if your friends don't have anywhere to put them between bites? Buy more napkins than you think you need, too. You can always save any extras for the next cookout, or just use them throughout the year.
Paper towels
Anyone who's ever tried to clean half a pitcher of spilled lemonade from a plastic tablecloth with party napkins won't make that mistake twice. Keep a few extra rolls of typically more absorbent paper towels handy for the inevitable picnic table messes.
Ingredient cards
Serving your signature deviled eggs, which happen to include secret ingredients like anchovies or hot peppers? Label them so that folks with dietary restrictions and preferences can know what to avoid. Even something like index cards and pretty penmanship will do.
To-go boxes
You can either fill your refrigerator with party remnants, or send your friends off with what could be a delightful little midnight snack. Restaurant-style takeout containers are widely available for the latter case. Stack them right amid the buffet, and people will know what to do.
Food covers
This can be as simple as a roll of aluminum foil, or as elegant as dedicated reusable mesh domes like these extra large ones by Anpro on Amazon, but you want something to keep potential pests at bay for any items that might sit out for a bit. Your stack of sliced tomatoes, citrus wedges, or whole tray of chicken legs will look a lot more appetizing without any pesky flies buzzing around.
Pest repellant
This one's for people, not for foodstuffs. Someone will always ask, and if you don't happen to have packed a bottle of OFF!, things can quickly get uncomfortable. So treat pest repellent like any other Fourth of July cookout grocery essential. Just, you know, keep it away from the food.