Forget The Stove: Make Your Next Italian Sauce This Way For Easier Weeknight Meals

Do you love making rich and hearty meals like spaghetti with meatballs and pasta primavera, but never have the time to prepare multi-step recipes on busy weeknights? Fortunately, if you can think ahead and carve out some time to prepare a portion of your ingredients in advance, you can start making more than one flavorful, full-bodied pasta sauce with the help of your slow cooker. With a little bit of strategic planning, your slow cooker can make award-worthy Italian meals any night of the week.

Specifically, when it comes to building delicious Italian sauces to pair with rice or pasta, the trick is often slow-cooking these recipes to build layers of complex flavor. Simply choose sauces that come with a small margin of error, like tomato or veggie-based options. You can also make recipes that include meat as a primary ingredient since your slow cooker can effectively break down any tough fibers.

In order to use your Crock-Pot like a pro, first cook your meat over your stove to develop its inherent flavor. To adapt your basic weeknight Bolognes recipe, first saute your veggies and brown your beef over your stove. You can also sear meats like sausage and pork ribs, then put them in the slow cooker to soften with all of your other sauce-specific ingredients.