Pinot Grigio Vs Pinot Gris: The Key Difference Between The Wines

One big reason for these wines' contrasting flavors has to do with the terroir of each varietal. Italian pinot grigio is grown in Northern Italy, which has a cool climate. Because of this, pinot grigio grapes are often picked before full ripeness, giving the wine a sharper flavor profile. French pinot gris, on the other hand, is typically grown in the Alsace region of France, where the climate is warm and grapes are more apt to ripen. The resulting wine has a fruity, richer flavor.

Pinot gris is also often aged in oak, especially if it is made in the Alsace style. Aging in oak gives this wine more richness in flavor. Pinot grigio, on the other hand, typically isn't oaked, which helps contribute to its clean, crisp flavor. There are no hard and fast rules regarding labeling of these wines, so winemakers often label their wine under the name that fits its flavor profile (so more oaky varieties might be labeled pinot gris, while crisp varieties might be called pinot grigio).

Now, there is some variance in taste and texture in both pinot gris and pinot grigio in bottles produced outside of Italy and France. For example, a California pinot grigio is typically more fruit-forward than its Italian counterpart (thanks to the warmer growing climate), and an Oregon pinot gris typically has a bit more dry than its French counterpart. It's safe to say that this gray-blue little grape has some serious and expansive flavor possibilities. So take it one bottle at a time, perhaps with a few slices of jalapeño. Or, you can use this people pleasing grape in your next batch of sangria.