Why We Always Avoid Buying This Cheap $5 Wine At Trader Joe's

You can really find some certifiable steals when shopping at Trader Joe's, including items that you just have to buy when visiting for the first time. Trader Joe's has something of a reputation for keeping quality high and prices reasonable. But some things are simply too good to be true, even here. Yes, just because Trader Joe's keeps its prices cheap, that doesn't mean that every affordable item is going to be the steal of the century. And you need look no further than one of the chardonnay wines it sells, which is bland, lacks a noticeable aroma, and doesn't taste anything like a chardonnay at all.

Charles Shaw Chardonnay only costs a touch under $5 at Trader Joe's, but sadly that's where the positive traits stop. This chardonnay bottomed out on Chowhound's worst-to-best ranking of nine white wines from Trader Joe's, and its placement wasn't a tough decision at all. And since chardonnay is extremely popular for its versatile flavor, there's really no reason to settle for a subpar bottle, even if it does only cost a handful of dollars.