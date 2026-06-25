What's New At Aldi In July 2026: 17 Finds To Grab This Month

As grocery stores go, Aldi has an intensely avid following, similar to the tiki-themed, snack-filled Trader Joe's. Except Aldi, perhaps owing to its German origins, has a thrifty, no-nonsense air that tends to attract the savviest of shoppers. And it's easy to see why. Not only does the international grocer offer tons of deals on a wide selection of private-label items, but it also has a heavy rotation of new, seasonally released items to boot. There always seems to be something fresh and fun to find and try at your local Aldi.

With this in mind, it can sometimes be difficult to keep abreast of the latest items available on store shelves. So, to help keep you better informed, we've gathered 17 brand new and totally delicious products to check out this July. Just be warned — you'll want to make sure you have a quarter, because a cart will be necessary.