What's New At Aldi In July 2026: 17 Finds To Grab This Month
As grocery stores go, Aldi has an intensely avid following, similar to the tiki-themed, snack-filled Trader Joe's. Except Aldi, perhaps owing to its German origins, has a thrifty, no-nonsense air that tends to attract the savviest of shoppers. And it's easy to see why. Not only does the international grocer offer tons of deals on a wide selection of private-label items, but it also has a heavy rotation of new, seasonally released items to boot. There always seems to be something fresh and fun to find and try at your local Aldi.
With this in mind, it can sometimes be difficult to keep abreast of the latest items available on store shelves. So, to help keep you better informed, we've gathered 17 brand new and totally delicious products to check out this July. Just be warned — you'll want to make sure you have a quarter, because a cart will be necessary.
Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonades
Coming in hot, these two Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonades bring some heat to a classic, refreshing summer drink. The two lemonades come in classic lemon and mango flavors.
Each bottle is priced at $2.99. The lemonades will be available at Aldi starting on July 1, 2026.
Berryhill Summer Fruit Spread
Why not spread the flavor of summer on a slice of toast? With these Berryhill Summer Fruit Spreads, you can do just that. The spreads come in three flavors: Strawberry Guava, Pineapple Coconut, and Raspberry Lychee.
Each jar costs $3.29, and they will be available at Aldi starting July 1, 2026.
Breakfast Best Mini Breakfast Egg Bites
These new Breakfast Best brand Mini Breakfast Bites are a real morning treat. They come in two varieties: one has an egg, cheese, potato, and bacon filling with a crispy breadcrumb coating, the other has an egg, cheese, and potato filling. Perfect for a snack or a quick breakfast.
Each box costs $4.79. These will be available at Aldi on July 1, 2026.
Mama Cozzi's Biscuit Crust Breakfast Pizza
Oh, the joys of breakfast pizza. A staple of public school cafeterias, this dish has been given a major upgrade by Aldi with its Mama Cozzi's Biscuit Crust Breakfast Pizza. The frozen pies will be carried in two varieties: sausage and cheese, and a more elaborate version with cooked pork belly crumbles, cooked bacon topping, peppers, and onions.
Each pizza costs $4.99 and will be available starting July 1, 2026.
Clancy's Bagel Chips
Perfect for your summertime charcuterie spread, Clancy's Bagel Chips are everything you could want in a snack. Each bag is filled with crispy, crunchy bagel chips. They come in two flavors: Everything and Cinnamon Raisin.
The bagel chips are priced at $2.99 per bag. They will be available on July 1, 2026.
Aldi Seasoned Dill Pickle French Fries
Pickles are all the rage these days, and the briny craze is coming to the aisles of Aldi. These Aldi-branded Seasoned Dill Pickle Fries bring the fresh, green flavor of dill to the classic frozen fry form.
These flavored fries will be available on July 8, 2026, and will cost $3.49 per bag.
Mama Cozzi's Detroit Style Crust Pizza
There is something special about Michigan's Detroit-style pizza. The cheesy, buttery, thick-crust, rectangular pie style is incredibly delicious, and Aldi is bringing that signature regional flavor to its stores this July. Sold under the Mama Cozzi's brand, these pies will come in two flavors: cheese and pepperoni.
The pies cost $6.99 each and will be available starting July 8, 2026.
Estepa Virgen EVOO
Extra virgin olive oil is a certified pantry classic. Perfect for sauteing or mixing into salad dressings, it is always great to have on hand. Sourced from Spain, Aldi's Estepa Virgen extra virgin olive oil has a protected designation of origin certification, so you know it's the real deal.
Each bottle will cost $12.99 and be available starting July 8, 2026.
Benton's Orange Cremesicle Sandwich Cookies
If summertime had a flavor, it would probably be citrus. So, it only makes sense that one of Aldi's July releases should have a citrus twist. The new Benton's Orange Cremesicle Sandwich Cookies are the perfect blend of bright orange filling and crispy cookie flavor.
Each pack costs $2.99. They will be available starting on July 15, 2026.
Aldi Smoothie Protein Bowls
Aldi's new Smoothie Bowls are just the thing to keep on hand for a quick meal or snack. These bowls will come in two flavors: Acai and Peanut Butter, and Banana and Almond Butter.
Each box will cost $6.59 and will include two 6-ounce bowls. They will be available on July 15, 2026.
Simply Nature Organic Dubai Chocolate Flavored Creamer
There is no shortage of Dubai chocolate-flavored snacks on the market. But, hey, the combination of chocolate and pistachio is delicious regardless of market saturation. So, we are warmly welcoming the arrival of Simply Nature's Organic Dubai Chocolate Flavored Coffee Creamer.
It will be available on July 15, 2026, and each container will cost $4.99.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Traditional or Tuna Mayo with Perilla Leaf Kimbap
Kimbap is really catching on in the frozen food market, and it's easy to see why. The Korean seaweed-wrapped rice and veggie dish is both delicious and filling. The Fusia Asian Inspirations brand kimbap come in two flavors: Traditional and Tuna Mayo with Perilla Leaf.
Each container will cost $3.49 and will be available on July 15, 2026.
Specially Selected Raspberry or Cream Cheese Filled Croissants
Everyone needs a sweet treat sometimes, and Aldi is bringing just the thing to fill in your sweet tooth. The new Specially Selected Raspberry or Cream Cheese Filled Croissants are the perfect thing to pull out for a Sunday breakfast or brunch-style gathering.
These laminated pastries will be available starting on July 22, 2026 and will cost $3.99.
Sundae Shoppe Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones
Sometimes you have to stop and smell the roses or, in this case, eat them. Aldi is introducing new Sundae Shoppe Brand Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones made with strawberry-and-cream-flavored ice cream and a cocoa cone.
Each box will cost $3.99 and will be available starting July 22, 2026.
Aldi PB&J Bites
This newest Aldi treat is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in the perfect, snackable form. These Aldi PB&J Bites consist of peanut butter-flavored rice snacks and a delicious grape filling. Each bag will come with six of these treats.
The PB&J bites will cost $5.99 and will be released on July 29, 2026.
Specially Selected Croissant Buns
Having a hankering for a Burger King Croissan'wich, but don't feel like making your way to the burger joint? Not to fret, because Aldi is bringing Specially Selected Croissant Buns to its shelves.
Each pack will cost $3.99 and will be available starting July 29, 2026.
Simply Nature Organic Sea Shaped Chicken Nuggets
Want to make a beach-themed dinner without involving any aquatic critters? Aldi has just the thing to suit your needs. These Simply Nature Organic Sea Shaped Chicken Nuggets are your classic frozen chicken nuggets, only designed to look like sea creatures such as dolphins, seahorses, starfish, octopi, and fish.
These frozen nuggets will be available starting on July 29, 2026, and will cost $7.99 per bag.