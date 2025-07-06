Transform A Bland Macaroni Salad Into A Zingy Dish With One Easy Addition
There's something about carbs that makes us feel good. Maybe it's the fact that they help the brain produce serotonin, one of the four so-called happy hormones. On that note, there's no denying that pasta holds a special place in people's hearts. Now, saying pasta is delicious doesn't quite do it justice — as a matter of fact, people have been so obsessed with this Italian creation that they've found ways to incorporate it into countless recipes, and even gone so far as to transform it into salads. Talk about devotion!
And pasta salads (especially those using macaroni as their base) are a summer favorite for a number of reasons — they're incredibly refreshing, easy to prepare as it only takes about half an hour from start to finish, and you can experiment with whatever ingredients best suit your taste. Sometimes, all it really takes is cleaning out your fridge to make a pasta salad, really. But if you're the kind of person who's always looking for ways to take your pasta salad to the next level, there's one simple ingredient that you might have overlooked. And that secret ingredient is none other than pickles.
It's no surprise that pickle brine is the overlooked secret to tastier soups. But pickles can actually add an incredibly zingy kick to your macaroni salad, which could potentially change the way you approach the recipe forever. That being said, how would you combine pickles with other ingredients if you're aiming to impress your guests with a unique macaroni salad?
Finely chop the pickles for a burst of flavor
Unless you've made a homemade batch, always go for the best store-bought pickles that pack bold flavor and a snappy crunch, the Claussen Kosher Dill Pickle Spears. That's because they're salty, sour, and boast just the right touch of sweetness that will completely transform your otherwise bland macaroni salad into an incredibly mouthwatering dish.
Start by cooking the macaroni until it's al dente. This will not only improve the pasta's texture and keep it from going mushy, but also help it maintain its shape and, as a result, absorb the dressing more evenly. When that's done, rinse the macaroni under cold water to stop the cooking process, then set it aside while you boil a couple of eggs. After approximately 10 to 12 minutes, and once the eggs are hard-boiled, transfer them to a cold water bath to cool, and then chop them nicely.
Once you're done chopping the eggs, it's time to prepare the dressing. Take a bowl from your kitchen cabinet and stir together some sour cream, mayo, a bit of dry mustard, and some celery seeds. Don't forget to season the dressing well with some salt and black pepper. And if you're looking for an extra tangy kick, feel free to add some pickle juice. Meanwhile, finely chop the celery, olives, carrots, green pepper, and pickles to bring all the flavors together. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Then just let the salad rest in the fridge for a couple of hours before serving, and dig right in!