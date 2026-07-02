The Average Cost Of Chicken In The '70s Vs 2026

For as common a protein as it is in modern diets, chicken was actually considered a luxury for much of American history. That changed after World War II thanks to a combination of updated butchering practices and marketing campaigns. Both demand and supply skyrocketed over the ensuing decades (many of our favorite old-school chicken recipes are from this time period), and, since the mid-1970s, the industry has been pretty much what it is today. What has changed since the '70s, however, is pricing.

Despite prices for broilers and other whole meat chickens hovering around $1 or less for most of the mid- and late 1970s (per Federal Reserve data), the same birds go for well above $3 in 2026. The difference appears even starker when looking at actual cuts of chicken. Although not much information on 1970s prices is available in this area, Federal Reserve data starting in 1980 shows that the cost of bone-in chicken breast then was $1.30 per pound. In 2026, chicken breast (boneless) goes for just over $4 a pound. (Federal Reserve data for bone-in breasts cuts off in 2011 at $2.38 per pound.) So, though chicken is still among the most budget-friendly proteins around, you're still paying roughly twice what shoppers in the 1970s and early 1980s did.

Of course, that was 50 years ago — are you really paying all that more? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a dollar in 1976 would have the same buying power as about $6 in 2026. That's just inflation for you. Since chicken prices appear to be below what they should be per inflation rates, you can consider it a modern bargain.