The Best Way To Prevent Mold On Fresh Berries

Whether scoring ruby strawberries at a U-pick farm or gallons of blueberries in your own yard, very few things beat fruit fresh off the vine. For the brief window of time they're in season, the getting is good — and nature's candy is best enjoyed by the bucketful. But there is a limit to how much even the most avid berry lover can eat, and if you notice your fresh haul of berries starting to go a little squishy and soggy, you want to act fast to prevent mold from settling in, so as not to waste a single juicy gem.

Of course, you can quickly whip up a cobbler or a batch of berry jam to use large quantities of fresh blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, etc., but freezing them is the perfect option for putting up fresh berries en masse for months to come — and it's a simple act of kindness for future you. When it's the dead of winter and fresh berry season is but a distant memory, there's nothing better than being able to pull out bags of frozen fruit with all that juicy flavor and nutritional value still intact.

Unlike many other home preservation methods like canning and pickling, freezing fresh berries requires no fancy equipment or skills and couldn't be easier or breezier. You'll only need a little freezer space and freezer-safe containers, like baggies or containers, for a quick two-step preserving method that will keep that nasty mold at bay.

